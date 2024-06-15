F1 Seat on the Line But Kevin Magnussen’s Found Something More Important

Kevin Magnussen has scored just one point in the opening nine races of the 2024 season, and his on-track incidents and crashes have also racked up a massive repair bill for Haas. This has put his future in the sport in doubt, with no talks of a contract extension in sight. However, these scenarios do not trouble Magnussen, as he has better things to do in life.

The Dane initially lost his F1 seat in 2020 after which he decided to start a family with his wife Louis Gjørup. In 2021, his first daughter Laura was born, and it changed everything. Then, in 2023, they had another daughter whom they named Agnes. As a result, Magnussen’s priorities have changed.

Speaking to The Athletic, Magnussen admitted that ever since he became a father, everything outside of his family started seeming less important.

“There’s always pressure on the drivers and also a bit of an anxiety where you think, ‘If I can’t be racing, then what am I? What do I do with my life?’ Whereas now, that side of it is all settled in a way. I know if I’m not racing, then I have a fantastic life anyway.”

F1 is a highly competitive environment. If a driver isn’t at the top, they are constantly scrutinized and someone like Magnussen, who has driven at the back end of the grid, will always be under pressure worrying about their future.

But today, he doesn’t care if he has a seat in 2025 or not. Not just him, his Haas teammate Nico Hulkenberg shares the same views.

Nico Hulkenberg echoes Kevin Magnussen’s claims

Hulkenberg spent three years on the sidelines after losing his F1 seat in 2019. He was still a part of the paddock, albeit as a reserve driver. But that role, as a 34-year-old wasn’t a good look.

The German driver stayed put and got a seat at Haas. Since then, his career has seen a remarkable turnaround, and he recently signed a deal with Sauber, that will see him drive for the Hinwil-based team from 2025 onwards.

Nevertheless, being a parent has become the most important thing in Hulkenberg’s life.

“It’s really nice when you have a bad weekend or a bad day and you go home and you take her and you play with her and she smiles at you. It helps to forget the day, and it makes you feel better in that moment.”

Apart from being F1 drivers, the Haas men are doting fathers and they are taking the latter role more seriously. It’s endearing to see the drivers put more value in their lives away from the track and being present for their children.