F1 Singapore GP leads to $70,000 nightclub tables in the city

Formula 1 action returns to Singapore in two weeks for the first time since 2019, one of the most glamorous races on the calendar.

F1 as a sport is rapidly growing. Since Netflix’s Drive to Survive documentary premiered in 2019, its viewership has increased in countries where the sport was not as popular. One such example is the US, which introduced two new races on the calendar.

Austin was already hosting the US GP since 2011, but Miami and Las Vegas have also added to the schedule. The addition of glamorous races in famous cities is a financial boost for the sport. However, one GP on the calendar has been glamorous and expensive, even before the sport’s recent growth.

Singapore returned to this year’s calendar after a two-year hiatus. The last time we saw F1 action here was in 2019, after which the Covid 19 pandemic saw it getting cancelled for two successive seasons. The ticket prices for the Singapore GP are extremely high compared to other races, and the city, in general, witnesses a spike in prices.

Fans who are ready to splash out are set for an exciting Singapore GP weekend

For drivers, Singapore is arguably the most demanding race of the year. It has a bumpy track with 23 corners, and Singapore’s hot and humid weather makes it extremely physically challenging. On the other hand, fans are set for an exciting weekend ahead, provided they are ready to spend big.

Some huge celebrities are scheduled to perform during the Singapore GP weekend. The likes of Green Day and Marshmello will put in performances in two weeks time. Ticket prices start at $208, but they are the cheapest ones. The best seats can cost up to $3000.

NEW: The most grueling F1 race in the calendar offers fans glamour unabated—concerts, parties, VIP suites, and luxury dining. Here’s how to make the most of the Singapore Grand Prix. ⬇️ https://t.co/ErxhpBPe4y — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) September 22, 2022

Races as glamorous as Singapore also bring in a lot of tourists to the city who look forward to partying. Some nightclubs in the city see this as an opportunity and have raised the prices drastically if people want a table at their place. According to Bloomberg, some of the most famous clubs charge up to $70,000 for one table for the Singapore GP weekend!

