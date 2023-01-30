F1 TV Commentators 2023: Who Are the Commentators and Presenters of Formula 1?

We are just about two months away until the 2023 F1 season starts. The season break always feels like an eternity for fans of the sport, and as soon as the new year starts, they start counting down the days until the cars take onto the track for pre-season testing.

The 2022 F1 season was not as exciting as 2021 as it turned out to be a one horse race in favor of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Regardless, we did see some memorable moments that were called by some of the most exciting commentators for fans watching from home.

As we head into the 2023 campaign, let us have a look at the commentary team that will work on making the race days more exciting for us.

English F1 commentators for 2023 season:

For the 2023 season, the English commentary team will have 13 presenters. This number also includes the analysts who will be a part of the panel. Long time analysts Johnny Herbert and Paul di Resta did not have their contracts renewed so they will depart the Sky Sports team.

The familiar faces of David Croft, Ted Kravitz and Karun Chandhok will be on our screens once the season gets underway. Former world champions Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg too, will join the panel. Here is the complete list of English commentators for the 2023 F1 season:

David Croft Simon Lazenby Martin Brundle Naomi Schiff Jenson Button Nico Rosberg Martin Brundle Damon Hill Rachel Brookes Danica Patrick Karun Chandhok Natalie Pinkham Anthony Davidson

For sure, fans of F1 cannot wait for Brundle to get started with his famous grid walks once again once the season gets underway in March!

Spanish F1 commentators for 2023 season:

For viewers on F1 TV who want to hear the races being called in Spanish, following is the full list of Spanish commentators for the 2023 F1 season:

Fernando Tornello Luis Manuel “Chacho” Lopez Juan Fossaroli Ernico Tornello Cochito Lopez Mauricio Gallardo Martin Ponte Pablo Vignone

French commentators for 2023 Formula 1 season:

Fans who want to hear the F1 races being called in French can also listen to the coverage in their desired language. Gaetan Vigneron will be the sole French commentator for the 2023 Formula 1 season.