Kimi Raikkonen Children: How many kids does the ‘Iceman’ have?

After spending 21 years of his life in motorsport, Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2021 season.

In his illustrious career, the Finnish driver clinched only one title in the 2007 season and he went up against all the major drivers of the era.

His first-ever race win came at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2003 a few years after his debut. In the heat of Sepang, Raikkonen managed to keep his cool and thus got himself the nickname – Iceman.

At the age of 42, Raikkonen left the sport in 2021 with 21 race wins and countless podiums. Taking a leave from the sport, the Finnish driver cited his desire to spend time with his family as the reason.

Currently, he has a family of 4 which includes his wife and 2 children. But as per the latest post from the 2007 world champion on his Instagram, he and his wife have announced a new addition to their family.

Also Read: Aston Martin Boss Feels Fernando Alonso Will Be Better for Them Than Sebastian Vettel Was

Kimi Raikkonen Children and Wife

Outside his life on the tracks, Raikkonen has enjoyed his life with his family. On social media, the 43-year-old has often shared pictures of his older son, Robin, on karting tracks.

Raikkonen married his wife Minttu Virtanen in 2016 and has had two children: Robin and his younger sister, Rianna Angelia Milana Raikkonen.

Although as per the latest post from the champion, he and his wife are expecting another child. In the post, he also revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Raikkonen met his wife through mutual contacts and soon after that, the duo began dating. Minttu is a fitness model and used to be an air hostess. Currently, she owns her own kids’ apparel brand known as Gugguu Kids Fashion.

The legacy of Raikkonen

During his time in F1, Raikkonen was regarded as one of the most fierce drivers of his time. Back in 2007, he replaced Michael Schumacher in the Ferrari camp and brought the championship to Maranello.

He is still the last driver to win a title for Ferrari in 2007. In his overall F1 career, Raikkonen has had 349 race starts and has raced for many major teams such as Lotus, McLaren, Ferrari, Sauber and at the end Alfa Romeo.

Also Read: F1 Reportedly Adds $17 Billion Value to Liberty Media’s $21 Billion Worth