Fluxo wins CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Showdown Americas and earns a spot at the Fall Final

In an all-Brazilian CS:GO Grand Final, Fluxo managed to best MIBR and clinch the final Blast Premier Fall Final spot.

Unlike the European Fall Showdown final, the Americas final was an absolute nail-biter. In what can only be described as brawl-y CS, the side of Fluxo managed to take the win. The storyline for this final was layered with Fluxo coming in to fight ex-teammates in the ultimate Brazilian rivalry. Former SK Gaming member, felps, and his team managed to hold their nerve against HEN1’s AWP to take a narrow win.

The following maps were a rollercoaster, with the lead ping-ponging between each squad. Here’s how the game played out and what this means for Fluxo in the future.

Fluxo triumphs 2-1 over MIBR to claim last CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final spot

Starting off on Dust 2, the battle was extremely back-and-forth. No team was taking a commanding lead or stringing rounds together. With strong showings by both squads, the first half was split down the middle at 7-8 in Fluxo’s favor. Moving to the second half, Fluxo put on a stellar defense to take the win at 16-12. Over on MIBR’s pick of Vertigo, Fluxo seemed to fall flat. HEN1’s AWP and exit’s rifle managed to find incredible impact, giving them strong entries into rounds. Fluxo didn’t seem to get the ball rolling on either half and ended up getting steamrolled 16-5.

Transitioning to the final map, both teams found themselves on Nuke. Starting off on the T side, Fluxo managed to hit the ground running with a 4-0 scoreline. However, a readjustment from MIBR saw that gap closed fairly early. While Fluxo would have hoped to gather more T side rounds, they managed to muster six to MIBR’s nine. Although trailing by a few rounds, Fluxo managed to put up a strong defense and found themselves in the lead soon. After a few key rounds went in Fluxo’s favor, MIBR’s economic woes led to weak buys and lackluster site takes. Fluxo eventually triumphed with a 16-13 scoreline.

With this victory, Fluxo has qualified for the Blast Premier Fall Final that will be held in Copenhagen. Scheduled for November 23, 2022, the Fall Final will feature eight teams and a $425,000 prize pool. FaZe and Navi are some of the biggest contenders in the tournament, alongside Team Liquid, Heroic, G2, NIP, OG, and Fluxo. Since Fluxo is a brand new team that was only formed in August this year, the Fall Final will be an absolute gauntlet to go through.