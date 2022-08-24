Former Falcons QB Matt Schaub destroyed on Twitter over $4.46 billion valued franchises ‘underpaying’ footballers remark

Former quarterback Matt Schaub reckons NFL stars are definitely underpaid. He quoted the massive numbers at which the franchises are valued to make his point. Do players really deserve to be paid even more?

The NFL is undoubtedly one of the biggest leagues on the planet. Innumerable youngsters battle hard to get one chance to feature in the competition. Once they get drafted, their lives change forever.

However, we tend to forget that the league is a business where stakes are really high. The NFL is fortunate enough to have such a loyal fanbase and great minds handling the competition because of which, the franchises end up raking in massive profits.

Recently, Forbes valued the Dallas Cowboys at $8 billion. The Patriots and the Rams featured at the 2nd and 3rd spot, respectively. In fact, the average value of NFL teams has gone up significantly in the last decade.

Matt Schaub demands better salaries for NFL players

However, it seems former NFL star Matt Schaub isn’t pleased with the way footballers have been paid in recent times. He took to Twitter to claim that while the average value of the NFL teams quadrupled in the last 10 years, average salary of footballers hasn’t even doubled.

Matt pointed out that while owners are earning massive profits, the players aren’t paid accordingly. “Since the 2011 CBA was signed, the value of the average NFL team has gone from $1B to $4.46B,” he wrote.

“Owners’ wealth has more than quadrupled. Meanwhile, player salaries haven’t even doubled and we don’t have lifetime healthcare,” Matt added.

NFL fans didn’t seem to align much with Matt’s point of view. They reminded him that while there is no doubt about the fact that the players are the heart and soul of the league, business dynamics do keep changing but players still walk away with loads of cash.

The owners take all the risk. This isn’t how businesses work — Tenable Venables (@twbryant88) August 23, 2022

Franchise values have completely nothing to do with salaries though. If the values halved you would expect the players wages to half? Didn’t think so. — WMD (@rain_again) August 23, 2022

It’s a rich man’s complaint. Out here in the real world the blue collar worker can say CEO pay has gone up 100s of % and they’re lucky to have seen a 20% raise in the same period. The difference is they are making $30/hr and the avg NFL salary is 2.8m per year. I’d cool it. — HellinaHandBasket (@Nortonjc3) August 24, 2022

You do realize appraised or perceived value isn’t actually cash in the owners pockets right? That would be like saying the value of my house went up 20% so now I have all this extra cash laying around to buy another house. Unless they actually sell it’s just numbers on paper. — x_All Hail Cale! (@HornT73) August 24, 2022

Many even called Matt’s Tweet as “a rich man’s complaint.” A few also pointed out that increase in team’s value doesn’t mean the owners have extra cash lying around.

Matt was roped in by the Falcons in the 2004 draft. After featuring for the Texans, Raiders and the Ravens, he came back to the Atlanta-based franchise in 2016. The QB retired from the league last year.

