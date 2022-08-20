Arch Manning is to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning what Bronny James is to billionaire LeBron James

Arch Manning is the nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He is drawing the same attention in NFL circles as Bronny James in NBA circles.

Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the elder brother of Peyton and Eli Manning. Cooper Manning played wide receiver in college until he was forced to quit due to back injuries.

Now his son, Arch, is taking the college media by storm. Currently, Arch is ranked the number 1 overall recruit in his draft class. He committed to Texas Tech and is still committed to go there in the fall.

Bronny James is a bit younger than Arch Manning. Bronny is currently a senior in high school who will soon be evaluating his future choices. With the James family name attached to him, it will be hard for him to not receive a D1 scholarship.

"Haters are gonna hate… (Arch Manning) is very similar and polarizing in the way that Bronny James is being LeBron's son.

Being born into a prominent sports family means a lot of attention if you are also headed in the same direction. Bronny James receives plenty of unwarranted hate from people who don’t like his father. The same applies to Arch Manning.

Arch is a quarterback, following in the footsteps of his two uncles. Many fans who don’t like Peyton or Eli Manning are quick to turn on Arch and claim that he has the same flaws.

Arch Manning and Bronny James are both polarizing topics to talk about in the sports world

The most frequent take on Bronny by haters is that he is overrated because of his father. Bronny currently ranks in the 30s for his class. That projects him to be a second round pick.

Bronny scored a game-high 25 PTS & threw down this dunk vs U18 French Select

However, it is almost comical to rank high schoolers by their class for the NBA draft. The development for Bronny over the next 2-3 years is very much unpredictable. The sad reality is that Bronny might be correctly ranked but haters will always attribute his ranking to his father.

In Arch’s case, he is ranked as the #1 overall prospect in his class. This is including all positions in football. Arch seems to be on the Trevor Lawrence path, who was the #1 high school, college, and NFL recruit.

This warrants a lot more hate than Bronny. Arch has made a lot of wow plays in high school but haters claim that he broke down when it mattered the most. Again, it is not smart to rank players based off their high school performance.

Just watched some Arch Manning highlights. Where's the wow?

For now, both players, Arch Manning and Bronny James, are on the verge of greatness. They are put in excellent positions to succeed, and it will be solely up to them to perform. Until then, we can only wait and see.

