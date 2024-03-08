Akira Toriyama’s Shocking and Tragic Death Has Led to a Sudden Interest in His Upcoming Game Sand Land

Sand Land is a shonen Japanese manga released in 2000, which was adapted into a CGI movie in 2023. Moreover, it is also being adapted into an action RPG title by Bandai Namco and is set to release in April 2024. Although the release date is only a few weeks away, the game passed under the radar for many until a recent spike in interest.

There is a suitable yet tragic reason for the sudden interest in this upcoming action RPG game. It is the last work of the renowned mangaka Akira Toriyama. He is no stranger to those interested in anime and manga, as Toriyama is the creator of the world-renowned Dr. Slump and Dragon Ball series. Shockingly, this legendary mangaka passed away on March 1, 2024, due to an acute subdural hematoma.

On March 8, his production company, the Bird Studio, released an official statement via the official Dragon Ball site about the passing of Toriyama at the age of 68. The demise of such an iconic personality left his fans in utter shock. This shocking news led fans to research his other work, leading them to Sand Land and its upcoming action RPG adaptation. Hence, most are now eagerly looking forward to Sand Land’s release.

Fans speculate if Akira Toriyama’s death can affect Sand Land’s release

At this moment, it seems like Sand Land will punch way above what the publishers had initially speculated. Toriyama’s death has brought this game into the limelight, and fans claimed that playing it would hit them a little differently now since it is arguably the legendary Mangaka’s last work. However, they still urged everyone to enjoy this game as a sign of honor and respect.

Some fans are sad that this game is only getting attention because of the current consequences. However, they are also happy about the sudden hike in the excitement, as more people would get to enjoy Toriyama’s vision. Fans also asked the developers to add a thank you message at the start to appreciate tAkira Toriyama for his work.

Many fans have already pre-ordered the game and it might become one of the most selling video games from Akira Toriyama. After all, this isn’t the first time when we witnessed a game or other media having great sales after the death of a key member involved in that project.