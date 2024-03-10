“Because Goku Did”: Noah Lyles Joins Million of Fans to Mourn the Passing of Great Mangaka Akira Toriyama

The death of Akira Toriyama, creator of the legendary Dragon Ball anime series, has left the anime world in a state of sadness. American track star Noah Lyles has also paid respect to the late mangaka in his latest Instagram post. Taking inspiration from the iconic character Goku, Lyles has considered how the figure has impacted his athletic journey.

The Dragon Ball universe is home to a large cast of characters designed by Akira Toriyama. Many young people look up to the Japanese mangaka’s Goku, the protagonist of the manga series that began in the early 1980s. The story has remained a major influence on a lot of people, including Noah Lyles himself.

In his now-viral IG post, the American track sensation included a cluster of photographs dedicated to Toriyama. A classic “Kamehameha” pose from the anime is shown in the first photograph, with Lyles reflecting his emotions:

“If you ever wondered why I put my hands together stretched out in front of me it’s because Goku did.”

The viral post also includes pictures of Lyles in silver hair just like Goku’s Ultra Instinct transformation. Similar to how Goku constantly screams before powering up to his next form, Noah Lyles emphasizes how he yelled before every major race he went to.

Lyles also took a cue from his favorite character, Goku, and matched his hair color to his transformations. In a similar vein to Goku’s Spirit Bomb move, Lyles recalled how he always raised his hands before major races to symbolize the accumulation of hope and strength from his supporters.

At the end of the IG post, the American track star attached a photo of Akira Toriyama. Lyles also included a last tribute message:

“This is the great effect that the creation of Akira Toriyama has had on my life. You have inspired more than you can ever imagine. RIP to a creator and inspiration to millions!”

Dragon Ball fans join a mourning Noah Lyles

Fans expressed tremendous admiration for Noah Lyles when they saw the track sensation grieve Akira Toriyama’s death. Along with the athlete, many users have joined to mourn the loss of the late mangaka, who has always been an inspiration to them. One fan wanted the athlete to give a special tribute, saying. “I like you even more now. Go win the Gold medal for Goku in the Olympics!” Toriyama’s passing was very heartbreaking to hear, as this fan commented, saying, “Sad to hear of his passing. He left such an impact.”

The mangaka inspired many, and this fan also said, “He changed all of our lives man.” A Japanese fan of Lyles commented saying, “I think many people are happy to have fans like you. Show us a lot in Paris. A super Saiyan named Lyles who live in this world.” Another fan wrote a comment, saying, “May he rest in peace forever a goat.”

The loss of Akira Toriyama was devastating to many. Many people’s lives have been positively influenced by the mangaka because of the relatable and inspiring characters he portrays. All of the Dragon Ball characters, whether it’s Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Gohan, and many more, will go down in anime history with their legendary creator.