Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden FAQs: Details You Should Know Before Buying The Game

From Don’t Nod Entertainment, the developers behind Life is Strange, comes Banishers: Ghost of New Eden an action role-playing game with an interesting twist. Banishers, as it is popularly known, is due to hit markets tomorrow and will surely astonish fans who love third-person titles. It is a spiritual successor to Don’t Nod’s past title, Vampyr, and the story follows Ghosthunters Antea Duarte and Red Mac Raith, each equipped with extraordinary skill sets.

Advertisement

Due to the Banisher’s confusing premise, fans might have tons of questions in their minds about the exact nature of the game. This piece will answer some of the most important questions that fans might have about the game and its overall setting.

What Is The Setting of Banishers: Ghost of New Eden?

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden is set in the North American Wilderness before there were towns or cities built on these lands. The game is set in 1695 with the main focus being on the two ghosthunters and their journey. The unique setting of the game opens the possibility for brilliant environment design. Upon inspection, the game does has Skyrim-like visuals which is a good indication.

Advertisement

Is Banishers: Ghost of New Eden Open World?

The game is set in a semi-open world setting. Most players will be familiar with this setting if they have played the Tomb Raider or the God of War reboot games. There is an option to explore the open world but it is limited like in those games. In addition, players will need to carve out 20 to 30 hours if they need to complete this game and explore the entirety of its semi-open world.

Is Banishers: Ghost of New Eden Playable in Co-op?

The game has quite an appealing concept with two individuals possessing a unique skillset. This begs the question about its co-op playability. Unfortunately, players won’t be able to play this game in co-op mode like Borderlands or Helldivers since certain parts of the story are unique to both Antea and Red. In fact, the mechanic is designed in such a way that players will switch between each protagonist for each of those parts. In a nutshell, some parts are played as Antea while some are played as Red.

Is Banishers Ghost of New Eden A Souls-like Game?

No, it is not entirely soul-like from what we have seen so far. There is no official information as of yet about the gameplay of Banishers: Ghost of New Eden. However, judging by the third-person perspective and the semi-open world structure, fans are hoping it does have some soul-like qualities despite being an action RPG.

What are The System Requirements for Banishers: Ghost of New Eden?

We are listing down the Minimum and Recommended requirements for the game below. All the details are according to the Steam listing.

Advertisement

Minimum

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-8300 / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Intel Core i3-8300 / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 580

4 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 52 GB available space

Recommended