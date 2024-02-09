Is Helldivers 2 Couch Co-op? The Title Is Now The Biggest PlayStation Launch on PC

Helldivers2, the recent third-person shooter developed by Arrowhead Games, has received tons of media buzz due to its incredible graphical fidelity. The title released yesterday and has quickly become the biggest PlayStation launch on PC without even putting in much effort. A sequel to the 2015 top-down game, Helldivers II puts the camera behind the player and lets them experience a unique and chaotic multiplayer where players team up to fight against other AI aliens. The game is entirely a PvE adventure which means you cannot fight against other players.

That being said, Helldivers 2 does not support couch co-op or a split screen mode. The primary reason for that is the amount of resources required to run the game. It cannot handle two players simultaneously playing on the same console as current hardware isn’t that powerful. However, that does not mean a feature like this won’t ever see the light of day in the months to come. Considering the demand for such a mode, Sony might decide to enable couch co-op somewhere down the line.

At present, the game supports a maximum of four players in a single party, even though one can have a duo or three-person squad as well. The PC and PS5 exclusive has a lot to offer players who want to have a relaxed PvE experience with their friends and that is what it excels at. However, if one is expecting a multiplayer experience like Call of Duty or Halo, then this might not be the game you want to get.

Does Helldivers 2 Have Matchmaking?

Helldivers 2 matchmaking is entirely for those who want to go online and team up with other players. The game is completely unsuitable for solo play. Also, readers should note that Helldivers 2 does not have automated matchmaking like Halo or Call of Duty. Instead, people need to manually join other lobbies that are listed in the Matchmaking Tab. Additionally, there are difficulty filters that people can use to select the kind of missions they want to play. Unfortunately, the lack of a proper matchmaking system is one of the reasons why some are hesitant to spend their hard-earned money.

The Helldivers 2 Multiplayer is not PvP and the online matchmaking isn’t automated. Despite all of that, the tile has made quite a name for itself and has become popular among gamers who enjoy playing co-op. It might not be as versatile as Borderlands but it is better than most of the co-op games out there. It is also the biggest PlayStation launch on PC as of this moment.