Best Music You Should Add On Your Spotify for a Gaming Session Playlist

Spotify is full of gaming playlists that uplift the mood and make the in-game experience much better. While most of these pre-made playlists focus solely on trending songs, some prefer to create their playlist with music that fits their style.

Music has been a part of the gaming industry for a long time as it uplifts the environment and brings the vibe to a game. Some of these music pieces even managed to win several awards due to their potential to extract emotions through sound. This is why many gamers often listen to music while playing games, especially if the title has no soundtrack.

For instance, while playing live-service games you’ll often find that there is no music as it takes away a competitive edge. However, it is okay to play some music at low volume to enjoy the moment to continue playing games. If you’re willing to create your playlist, here are ten song suggestions from us for building your playlist.

Best Spotify songs to add to your playlist for leveling up your gaming sessions

Music is greatly connected with gamers as it influences them in a greater way and reflects their performance in a game. Thus we have taken the effort to create a list of songs you can add to your Spotify gaming playlist. Here are our picks of ten songs you should check out:

10) Zedd – Ignite

Zedd Ignite was first featured during League of Legends World 2016 and became an instant favorite no time. The music is great for giving hope to players as it motivates with its lyrics. The “There’s only two options win or die” is something every gamer can relate to, as it reflects moments of clutch and the passion that goes into every match.

Stand and fight Under the lights on the high stage A part of your life they can’t take away Just like the blood running through your veins

9) Stephen – TRACER

Ready for some chill yet fast-paced gaming sessions? Then Stephen’s Tracer might be one for you as it is based on the gameplay mechanics of the Overwatch character. It is apparent that the artist knows what goes on during a match and how others give toxic feedback on good gameplay.

You shootin’ back, but you miss a lot This is too much fun, I feel like a god I stuck your boy in the back and he disconnected I think he’s mad at me

8) Confetti – Rob A Bank

Confetti’s Rob A Back is a must when you drop into a game with your crew and are ready to dissimate your opponents. The song is all about breaking havoc while travelling and it is perfect for players who like to make chaos during matches. The beat of this song is also quite catchy and fits in any kind of games that involve action.

I wanna rob a bank Spread the money through the streets Walk up to a stranger screaming stick ’em up freeze But I’m too worried ’bout what other people think

7) Bring Me The Horizon – Throne

Throne was first released in 2015 by Throne and fits quite well in gaming sessions. The song is all about overcoming hardships and becoming a better person. The line “Every scar will build my throne” reflects exactly that, and is relatable for every hardcore gamer. The willingness to fight on in every bad situation is something gamers specialize and this song emphasizes the tug-o-war well.

Tomorrow I will come back Leader of the whole pack Beat me black and blue Every wound will shape me

6) Linkin Park – Bleed It Out

Bleed It Out was released as a part of Linkin Park’s Minutes to Midnight album and is purely chaotic to listen to. The catchy beat, rage of Chester Bennington’s voice, and rap of Mike Shinoda fill listeners with energy. Moreover, gamers can relate to the line “I bleed it out, digging deeper just to throw it away” which coincides with the feeling of giving your all in terrible situations.

Cock it back and then watch it go Mama, help me, I’ve been cursed Death is rolling in every verse Candy paint on his brand new hearse

5) Saint Motel – A Good Song Never Dies

A Good Song Never Dies by Saint Motel is catchy with its 90s beats combined with modern alt-Indie musical elements. This song is all about how music influences a person’s life as they connect themselves with certain moments in their lives. It also has some great drum beats that pump you up and get you ready for any challenge you face during a match.

‘Cause a good song never dies

It just reminds you of where you were

The first time it made you cry

The first time you felt alive

4) The Glitch Mob – Chemicals

Ever been into moments of depression between games after facing a losing streak? Maybe you could relate to the lines that Chemicals has to offer. The music talks about how things seem to close in and feel like giving up, which might be relatable for gamers. Well hey, the song has some great beats which can bring in some motivation.

Cross my heart and hope to die Bite down and close my eyes Same story different night It happens every time

3) Three Days Grace – Time of Dying

Time of Dying is one of the most popular songs by Three Days Grace which was released in 2006 and is perfect for a gaming playlist on Spotify. The game is all about not giving up and keeping on going despite all odds. Since the music belongs to the Hard Rock era, it is full of energy and motivation which gamers surely need.

Wake me up I’m living a nightmare I will not die I will survive

2) Madeon – The Prince

Madeon is well known for his EDM music like Shelter with Porter Robinson and was used in FIFA 17 as well. However, The Prince which was released in 2020 was a greater hit as it breezes over the topic of rise and falls in life. This applies in the lives of gamers as well, since every match is not the same and is full of unpredictability.

I’m gonna be the story We believed in silence The rising and the fall Like nobody before

1) Rustage, TOPHAMKHAT-KYO – Blood

Rustage is a known geek British Rapper and his flow in Blood can get anyone grooving. The best thing about the music is how it caters to gamers specifically with relatable lyrics. TOPHAMKHAT-KYO also plays a great role in the song as his Japanese rapping skills fit the song quite well. Furthermore, gamers would appreciate the song as it holds many pop-culture references.

Drop in straight out the coffin Locked in, guess now you’re all out of options Watchmen, I’m a dark knight, no Gotham Decimate your regiments, I’m tearing through your squadrons

More songs to add to your playlist

If you need more music suggestions to add to your Spotify playlist, here are a few more songs you can check out yourself. All these songs belong to different genres and fit well for gaming sessions. With that said, here are some more songs to discover:

