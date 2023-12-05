Tom Petty Fans Excited to See the Artist’s Music in the GTA 6 Trailer

Rockstar Games finally dropped the much-awaited trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, commonly known as GTA 6. The gaming community is losing their heads over this trailer. But it has also hyped up many music fans, especially those of Tom Petty.

Thomas Earl Petty, better known as Tom Petty, needs no introduction to music lovers. He is a successful American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He was also part of many renowned bands like “Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers,” and “Mudcrutch.” Moreover, he also formed a supergroup called “Traveling Wilburys” with the likes of Bob Dylan and George Harrison.

Aside from his band and group career, Petty also had a successful solo career. However, the happy days had to come to an end and the whole world was stuck with the painful news of his passing in 2017. After that sorrowful day, Petty again got everyone’s attention when his song was featured in the new game trailer by Rockstar Games.

Tom Petty fans ecstatic since the GTA 6 Trailer release

On December 5, Rockstar Games released the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. The one-and-a-half-minute-long trailer confirmed a lot of speculations about this upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. Aside from dialogues from the game, Tom Petty’s iconic “Love Is A Long Road” is heard playing in the background.

The song featured in the GTA 6 trailer is from Petty’s first solo album “Full Moon Fever,” which came out in 1989. This song was very popular in America, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart. So, it was not surprising for Petty’s fans to be excited after hearing it in the trailer.

Fans can’t help but praise the American game developers for putting this iconic song in the GTA 6 trailer. While some claimed this was the perfect song for it, others mentioned that they had been listening to “Love Is A Long Road” on a loop after seeing the video. One Twitter user even stated that the song has been streamed 20 times more than it had been until the trailer dropped.

Although fans can’t stop praising the GTA 6 trailer for its presentation, the release period was a hard pill to swallow. Many of them were hoping for it to be released next year. However, the trailer revealed that GTA 6 will hit the shelves in 2025. So, it is surely going to be a long wait for the fans.