Call of Duty League Lawsuit: OpTic Hecz and Scump Sue the Call of Duty League, Accusing It of Building an Unlawful 100% Monopoly

Activision Blizzard has been accused of having a monopoly over the Call of Duty esports scene by none other than the legends of this field, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez. The duo needs no introduction to the gaming scene, as Scrump is the 2017 COD World Champion, and H3CZ is the president of OpTic Texas.

According to Bloomberg, Scump and H3CZ’s lawsuit against the Santa Monica-based studio for their unlawful monopoly over the Call of Duty League. The lawsuit especially highlights how Activision Blizzard has the exclusive rights to contract with the most lucrative sponsors and broadcasters. Moreover, the CoD publishers also prevent CDL teams and their players from participating in tournaments that they do not organize.

These preventions imposed by the American giants limit teams and players to making some additional revenue outside of participating in the Call of Duty League. H3CZ has claimed these restrictions forced him to share his ownership in OpTic and merge with Envy Gaming to stay in the Call of Duty League. He also accused Activision Blizzard of denying him to be an independent team owner.

What changes Scrump and H3CZ demand from Activision Blizzard?

It is quite clear the reason for Scrump and H3CZ is to prevent Activision Blizzard from monopolizing the Call of Duty esports scene. They would definetly want the American developers to relax their restrictions, allowing teams to sign deals with big-name sponsors and broadcasters. Moreover, the players and teams to allowed to participate in non-CDL tournaments.

This lawsuit soon grabbed the eyes of everyone from the gaming and esports industry. Soon, the accused Activision Blizzard sent out their response to the accusations from two Call of Duty legends. The developers claimed H3CZ and Scrump asked them to pay tens of millions to settle this dispute. However, Activision Blizzard refused to pay the amount, prompting the duo to file the lawsuit.

The American developers addressed the lawsuit as a disappointing act from two of the most renowned personalities in the Call of Duty scene. As for the fans, they are quite intrigued by this lawsuit drama. Some of them even asked to livestream the courtroom scene between the two parties.

It would be intriguing to see whom the lawsuit would favor eventually. It could either destroy Activision Blizzard’s monopoly over the Call of Duty esports scene or strengthen its hold over the Call of Duty esports scene.