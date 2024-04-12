“Wanted Them to Make Me 6’9”: Kevin Durant Confirms His Height While Lobbying For His Call of Duty Character to Be Realistic

Kevin Durant was recently on the ‘Boardroom: Aux Money’ podcast, where he revealed that he is an avid gamer, and often likes to spend his free time racking up frags on Call Of Duty. The 2x NBA champion also talked about “switching guns” every game as he mentioned some of his favorite weapons in COD. He revealed that it is his main activity, off the court, currently,

“We play so much…so when I get a chance to get an off day, I like to just chill at the crib, look at the view, take in the weather…I just be relaxing at the crib playing games, we on Call Of Duty heavily right now.”

Durant further revealed that he had early access to the recent Call of Duty game, and even got to design a skin for the game. While the developers allowed Durant to have his skin, they shot down Durant’s idea of a “Slim Reaper” build. Talking about it further, KD revealed,

“So I went up to the office that is right around the corner from my house…they let me just do a skin bro. I wanted to update it too…put the Slim reaper in there..hood on.. with the scythe..and I wanted to make me 6’9″.”

Durant revealed that his idea of making a legit 6’9″ Slim Reaper got shot down as the character’s measurements were too large for the game. While the designers pointed out various flaws with Durants design, the Suns forward was still interested in the idea of, 6’9″ Slim Reapers roaming the game’s lobbies.

Kevin Durant’s height and his love for gaming

The Suns forward’s height has always been a point of contention among NBA fans. The reason for speculation around Durant’s height is that he has always been vocal about not wanting to be treated like a ‘Big man’. On various occasions, he has shot down the idea of playing like traditional big men, instead choosing to face up and shoot over shorter opponents.

Durant’s height was first officially measured at the 2007 draft combine, where the 19-year-old boasted a height measurement of 6’10.5″ with shoes and 6’9″ without. While people continue to speculate on Durant’s height, the former finals MVP has made it known that he is not an inch over 6’9″, barefooted.

KD made one more revelation when he was asked about his representative to battle it out with pros in COD. Talking about the Suns guard, on the show, Durant had high praise for his teammate, Devin Booker. He mentioned that Booker, “runs with pros”, pointing to how advanced he has gotten at the FPS game, “He averages 12 a game”.

While Durant loves to game, he tends to only play with friends, choosing to play with people only “slightly” better than him. As the West is getting stacked up with every game, it seems D-Book will have to bring his “pro” game forward to nab a better spot for his team.