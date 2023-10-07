Complete list of games releasing in October 2023

October 2023 is a fest for gamers as many games are scheduled to release this month and fans are hyped about it. From major releases like Alan Wake 2 to PlayStation’s most awaited Spider-Man 2, all of them will be arriving this month.

Games are released every month and is hard to keep track of them as the sense of time is lost over time. The month of October 2023 marks the release of various games spreading across various platforms like PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

There are many games that will be released in October and a few of them have been already released. Before providing a full release calendar for the month, here are five major releases you should look forward to.

Major game releases for the month of October 2023

There are many major releases in October 2023 and it is hard to pick which ones to try out. With that said, here are our top five suggestions on game releases you should try out:

5) Cities Skylines 2 (PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S)

If you’re a fan of the city builder or planner genre of games, like Sim City, Anno 1800, and others, Cities Skylines 2 is similar. The game sequel allows players to create their own cities, manage resources, economy, and more. What makes this game more special is the fact that the game has more improved AI which improves the city-building genre of games.

Additionally, the sim builder also simulates destructive phenomena like earthquakes, tornados, and others to give risk factors. However, players can also try out the sandbox mode to create the city of their dreams without worrying about future effects.

4) Ghostrunner 2 (PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S)

If you’re into fast-paced first-person parkour with a lot of action, Ghostrunner 2 would be the right pick for you. The game takes place in a dystopian future city, where you play as a cyber-ninja looking for answers. However, it is recommended to play the first game to get some concept about the world-building and story of the title.

The game will feature new skills to pave out new ways to hunt down opponents and traverse the world. According to trailers, players will also be able to use vehicles in the game, which wasn’t a part of the first iteration. Moreover, if you’re into gore as well, Ghostrunner 2 might suit your liking as well.

3) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S)

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is well known for its unique historical settings and with Mirage, people are going to Persia (modern-day Iran). After three consecutive releases of games following RPG mechanics, the game is going back to its roots. The gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is created by inspiration from older games like AC1, AC2, Brotherhood, and Revelations.

The story of the games takes place in 9th-century Bhagdad and focuses on a thief turned assassin named Basim. While the game visual seems similar to the recent RPG titles, it is certainly different in terms of gameplay. If you’re a fan of the franchise or getting into it for the first time, this is a good place to start.

2) Alan Wake 2 (PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S)

The first Alan Wake game by Remedy Entertainment was first released back in 2010 and fans are getting a sequel in 2023. The latest title focuses on a more horror survival genre storyline, departing from the original mystery genre. This shift seems great for the game as the protagonist is a writer.

According to reports, the story of Alan Wake 2 will focus on finding a lost story written by him to end his torments. The new game will also feature two protagonists, and players have to figure out the story themselves. Moreover, the visuals of the latest game seem quite impressive and help sell the feeling of hopelessness in the story.

1) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5 Exclusive)

Insomniac Games’ spin on Spider-Man was well-received by players globally due to its great storyline and gameplay. With the latest sequel, the saga continues for the game and will feature two protagonists at the same time, Miles Morales and Peter Parker. The sequel will also see the return of iconic villains like Kraven and Venom.

Insomniac Games has declared the storyline of the new game will be completely unique and will not follow comic norms. Thus, fans anticipate the arrival of the game later this October. Moreover, new gameplay mechanics are also been added to the title, with an extended world to explore.

Full game release calendar for October 2023

There are a total of 26 games will be released throughout the month of October 2023. All the names and release dates for each of the games are as follows:

