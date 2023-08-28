Top 10 Adventure Games to Play In 2023

Adventure games are one of the best gaming genres because players get to have freedom in their actions and the story is multi-staged. Let us take a look at the best ones you should try out in 2023.

Adventure games allow players to get swept up in the freedom of choices which enables them to fully enjoy the gaming experience. However, there are thousands of games to choose from and you might not get to experience all of them.

That is why, we have compiled this list of the Top 10 Adventure games you should experience in 2023. There are tons of new releases every year. However, we recommend giving these games a try that sets the bar for the best. Without further ado, let us get into it.

If you like adventure and the freedom to roam around, almost all of the games in 2023 will give you that. However, the ones on this list are the ones you HAVE to try out because of their amazing story, ahead-of-the-time visuals, and flow. They are the cream of the crop and all of them are games worthy of a 10/10.

The list is a compilation of award-winning, Game of the Year franchises that have stood the test of time and allowed players to dive into a seamless world with breathtaking visuals and amazing storytelling. The characters in these games have an aura of their own and have become a staple in pop culture.

(Note: This list reflects the writer’s opinion and is not meant to be taken as the final list)

10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

The latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise does not disappoint in the slightest. Jam-packed with new weapons and moves, you will have a grand time running around the world playing as Eivor. The best part is that you can customize the main character however you like. You can change their gender, appearance, hair, and other aspects to make them look exactly like the Viking you want.

You can dual wield almost any weapon now including swords, clubs, shields, and whatever you can get your hands on. Playing as Eivor is no easy task either, as you will raid various settlements, set out on adventures all over the world, uncover various truths, face betrayals, and go on a killing spree to get what you want.

The main story is beautiful and the side quests have lots of intrigue as they will keep you busy for hours. The story combines world-building and sets Eivor up on center stage beautifully. If you are somehow done with the main game, there are plenty of DLCs that will keep you playing for hours on end. Your actions are more important than ever as the game embraces RPG elements as well.

Players will have a good time navigating the world, learning about its intricacies and NPCs scattered throughout as all your actions have consequences. All in all, this addition to the Assassin’s Creed franchise may be one of the best besides the earlier ones featuring fan favorites like Ezio Auditore and Altair.

9. Bioshock (1, 2 or Infinite)

Developer: 2K Boston, 2K Australia, 2K Marin, Irrational Games

2K Boston, 2K Australia, 2K Marin, Irrational Games Publisher: 2K

Bioshock is undoubtedly one of the best adventure games in gaming history. That is why, we recommend you play all three games released in the franchise so far. The world-building in the games is fantastic as the underwater city of Rapture becomes a sight to behold. The combat is immersive and there are a variety of weapons and magical powers to choose from.

Those magical powers can be obtained from Stations scattered throughout the map. You will need ADAM which can be obtained through either sacrificing or freeing “Little Sisters.” They are modified children meant to collect ADAM from corpses throughout Rapture. That brings us to the best part about Bioshock; its philosophical agenda and the morale system.

The one thing that sets Bioshock apart from other games is its various philosophical nuggets thrown throughout various dialogues and moral choices players have to make to classify themselves as white or black i.e. good or evil. The third game in the franchise, Bioshock Infinite takes you above ground in the floating city of Columbia ruled by Booker DeWitt.

Even though the color scheme is brighter, the jump scares haven’t vanished as the third entry also manages to absolutely scare the ADAM out of players. We recommend playing through the chronological order as they will let you see how the franchise evolves throughout the years.

8. Dishonoured (1 & 2)

Developer: Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Dishonoured is a dark horse of action-adventure games. It starts off as a pleasant story about an assassin but turns wild as you are framed for the murder of the person that you love, which is the Queen of Dunwall. The first game is a first-person adventure where you take control of Corvo Attano and in the second one, you can either play as Corvo or you can switch over to Emily, the daughter of the Queen of Dunwall.

The franchise has magical powers and a beautiful story, and the combat is designed in such a way that it feels like a cutscene together. Killing enemies has consequences as the world around you turns darker and more grim. However, if you injure and knock them out, things will be positive as the world becomes cleaner. There are DLCs to both games as well which let you play as other characters seen in the franchise.

The steampunk design of the world combines fantasy and technology as the world turns modern and the contraptions that the enemies have truly make you feel outnumbered. But you have the powers of The Outsider to combat them. The Outsider is the one who gives you powers. The game lets you collect various trinkets that have passive buffs that will help you in combat.

Using the XP you collect, you can unlock new powers that can either help in traversing the landscape, killing enemies, or getting away from them. All in all, it is one of the best games to play if you like steampunk and dystopian games.

7. Rise of the Tomb Raider

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Crystal Dynamics Publisher: Microsoft Studios, Square Enix

The return of the Tomb Raider franchise was a blessing for the Lara Croft fans, both in film and games. However, in all the three games that came out, we are opting to go with Rise of the Tomb Raider because it had the most impressive story, gameplay, and graphical elements.

The game is a semi-open world as Lara Croft explores various cities, crypts, and Tombs to uncover hidden treasures and truths. Her enemy is an organization named Trinity which wants to uncover the truth of Immortality hidden in the city of Kitezh. Lara wields a variety of weapons such as shotguns, ARs, and SMGs.

There are stealth sections that allow the use of bows and arrows to take out enemies. The boss fights are intuitive and some of the best in modern games. There are skill trees that allow you to unlock various useful abilities that help Lara on her journey. The game has a Dolby Atmos soundtrack and the sound design is exquisite. Survival is combined with the story’s core and is a prodding concept.

The voice acting is brilliant and the characters have their own agenda, including Lara, who wants to save the world all by herself. There is a crafting system that utilizes Lara’s resourcefulness to make tools that help her. This game is undoubtedly the best game in the Tomb Raider Franchise Reboot.

6. Life is Strange

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Dontnod Entertainment Publisher: Square Enix

Life is Strange is built around a beautiful concept that emphasizes the butterfly effect and its importance in life. Players take control of Max Caulfield, a teenage girl who is going through a budding time in her life. She has adventures with her best friend, Chloe Price. Max has the ability to rewind time which helps you reverse decisions and choose varying options to turn a bad situation into a favorable outcome.

You will need to be present, situationally aware, and emotionally intelligent to go through this game which is a journey of a lifetime. The score in this game is out of this world and the voice acting is on par with the best. You will find yourself routing for certain characters while hating some. The game is divided into multiple episodes; this game has five.

Even the smallest decision can have devastating effects which is why the thread of events spun by the studio’s writers makes this game a must-play. The choices can either bring good results in the short term or have bad long-term consequences.

After you are done finishing the first gamer, there are other additions to the Life is Strange franchise as well including a backstory for Chloe as well which you can play. The game dangles many things at once beautifully as there is chaos, characters, events, and friendship. A beautiful game that is worth putting the time into.

5. Uncharted 4: Legacy of Thieves Edition

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves is one of the best gaming bundles to release as it includes Uncharted 4 and the DLC that lets us play as one of the most beloved characters of the franchise, Chloe Frasier. However, talking about the game itself, it is the latest edition of the Uncharted franchise. Uncharted 4 begins after the end of Uncharted 3 as we see a brief glimpse of Elena and Nathan Drake’s married life.

However, as every Uncharted story goes, things go haywire in the blink of an eye as Nathan has to juggle married life and save his long-lost brother who he thought was dead. The gameplay includes Uncharted’s signature traversal route with lots of climbing and rope swinging as a new mechanic. Fan favorite character Sully returns for one last ride and Chloe’s own dedicated DLC.

Naughty Dog once again steals the show as there is a Crash Bandicoot easter egg in the game as well. The gunplay is brilliant, the story is well-interwoven and the villains have their agenda which does not make them feel like villains. There are twists and turns in every mission and the final act steals the show. The characters go through their own emotional turmoil and a character arch.

All in all, Uncharted is one of the best franchises in the gaming world as it combines two fundamental things, good characters and a great storyline. You should definitely give this one a try just for its mass appeal.

4. Spider-Man PC

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Spider-Man franchise hit it off with the fans and critics alike. After Spider-Man’s release for the PS4 in 2018, we saw a PC version come out in 2022 and a PS5 one in 2020. However, we have also seen the Miles-Morales version that received critical acclaim and put Miles on the main stage further.

Now, Spider-Man 2 is set to release in the latter half of 2023. That is why, we recommend going through both of the versions of Spider-Man game on PC to experience the hype of the franchise. The main Spider-Man game showcases the thrill and struggle of juggling between a regular New Yorker and its protector.

The game accentuates the problems of Peter Parker in vivid detail juggling personal life, hero-life, work, career, ex-girlfriend problems, and a lot more. Miles Morales’s version puts us directly in the shoes of the newest Spider-Man and how he has a lot to learn even after becoming Spider-Man. Now, let us discuss the qualities of the game.

The web swinging is brilliant, making us do cool moves like Peter and Miles. They distinctly have different styles. The combat varies again for both Spider-Men as Peter is much more controlled and tactical while Miles has momentum and swagger. There are skill trees and various gadget upgrades that make the Spider-Men better prepared for the fight ahead.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a treat for fans of the character, the villains, and the world of the fictional New York in general. It truly makes you feel like you are Spider-Man.

3. Batman: Arkham Series

Developer: Rocksteady Games, WB Games Montreal, Splash Damage, Human Head Studios, NetherRealm Studios, Armature Studio, Turbine Inc.

Rocksteady Games, WB Games Montreal, Splash Damage, Human Head Studios, NetherRealm Studios, Armature Studio, Turbine Inc. Publisher: Eidos Interactive, Warner Bros. Games

There is much to be said about the Batman Arkham series and it’s all positive. The franchise is one of the best superhero franchises in general and every video game associated with it is peak DC material. There are four games in this franchise; Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Arkham Origins, and Arkham Knight.

Each of them has its own unique characteristics but keeps the combat style that the Arkham Series is known for. Arkham Asylum acknowledges Batman’s routes and provides a good introduction to the franchise while City; undoubtedly the best game in the franchise, brings Batman a villain that is not necessarily strong but cunning.

The entire rogue’s gallery is present throughout the game and the late Kevin Conroy nails Batman’s voice in every dialogue. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release in 2024 it is also set in the Arkham Universe where Kevin Conroy plays Batman in a posthumous role.

All of the games also received DLCs which let you play as various characters ranging from Catwoman, Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Harley Quinn. If you are wondering where Joker is in all of this then do not worry. He takes center stage in every game in the franchise, directly or indirectly. We urge you to play every game in chronological order so you can see how this story unfolds.

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Publisher: Rockstar Games

The western-themed Red Dead franchise aside from the GTA franchise is the best creation from Rockstar Games. Red Dead Redemption 2 created hype and exceeded it, getting every accolade and selling millions of copies. This game without a doubt captured the essence of the Wild West. The game lasted eight years in development and when it was released, became one of the most beloved games in the world.

The game is played from a third-person perspective as players take control of protagonist Arthur Morgan, occasionally we take control of John Marston as well in some sequences. Your horse will be the most trusted partner as hop through the open world duel wielding weapons and playing blackjack. You can also travel by train and encounter various farmhouses and cities.

The Deadeye targeting system is one of the best mechanics in recent times and makes the game feel like a Wild West movie. As usual like any Outlaw, you have to avoid the authorities and the law if you commit crimes. If you do get caught, you have to spend time in jail or pay the fine.

The game’s storyline is unbeatable, the characters are unique, the mechanics are unique, and the sound design is breathtaking. It is a timeless classic and will be relevant ten years down the line and will be studied for its completeness as a video game.

1. God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studios

Santa Monica Studios Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War changed the way people looked at Greek and Norse Gods of Mythology forever and is undoubtedly one of the best adventure games of all time. Kratos went from a bloodthirsty pantheon murderer to a wholesome Dad who wants to be left alone and grow with his son, Atreus. However, as fate would have it, he is now being hunted by the Norse Gods led by Odin.

With the release of God of War Ragnarok, the franchise has gotten a boost but it has stayed true to its roots by making the story the focal point of the game. There are changes to the combat following the beginning of the franchise, gravitating more towards RPG-type elements but the signature dual blades are still the focal point of combat.

The voice acting, world-building, and character design are flawless and an underrated part of the franchise is the score. It rings throughout tender cutscenes and breaks tension during fights. The character of Atreus himself goes through a great arc filled with emotions like rage, anger, and guilt, and then leads to atonement.

Make no mistake, the reboot story is about Kratos and Atreus, it is their game. It is not about the God of War or killing other gods, although that is the major appeal of it. God of War portrays perfectly how these superhuman beings are also flawed and trapped inside their own existence feeling lost.

Well, that was our list. These are (according to our opinion) the best adventure games of all time. For more content like this click here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for everything related to gaming.