Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Complete PC system requirements list
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty brings a new set of system requirements after the launch of Update 2.0 for the base game. This change is making average users confused and afraid of not being able to run it on their systems.
When Cyberpunk 2077 was initially released, the system requirements caused a lot of commotion and CDPR wishes to change that with Phantom Liberty. Thus, with the release of Phantom Liberty, the developers provided new system requirements for the title.
It is to be noted, that most of the system requirements remain similar to the original requirements for the game with some tweaks. We have constructed this article to provide readers with the information they should have about the latest system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.
Full PC system requirements list for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
The biggest change in system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is the requirement for SSD. Earlier players could enjoy the game by installing it on either HDD or SSD, however that changes with the new update. While this remains an important factor, the game is still playable after installing on Hard Drives. With that said, here’s a detailed list of system requirements for the latest update:
Ray-Tracing Disabled requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
For players who do not wish to play the game with ray-tracing enabled in change for performance. The following requirements are to be followed for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:
Minimum Requirements – RT Off @30FPS
- Resolution: 1080p (1920×1080)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 | Ryzen 5 1600
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon RX 580 | Intel Arc A380
- Video Memory (VRAM): 6 GB
- Memory (RAM): 12 GB
- Storage (SSD/HDD): 70 GB
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit
Recommended Requirements – RT Off @60FPS
- Resolution: 1080p (1920×1080)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 | Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super | AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT | Intel Arc A770
- Video Memory (VRAM): 8 GB
- Memory (RAM): 16 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit
Ultra Requirements – RT Off & DLSS On @60FPS
- Resolution: 4K (3840×2160)
- Processor: Intel Core i9-12900 | Ryzen 9 7900X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Super | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- Video Memory (VRAM): 12 GB
- Memory (RAM): 20 GB
- Storage: 70 GB NVME SSD
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit
Ray-Tracing Enabled requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
For gamers who wish to enjoy great visuals and not worry about framerates and performance. The following requirements have been advised by CD Project Red for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:
Minimum Requirements – RT On @30FPS
- Resolution: 1080p (1920×1080)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 | Ryzen 5 5600
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 | AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT | Intel Arc A750
- Video Memory (VRAM): 8 GB
- Memory (RAM): 16 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit
Recommended Requirements – RT On @60FPS
- Resolution: 1080p (1920×1080)
- Processor: Intel Core i9-12900 | Ryzen 9 7900X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- Video Memory (VRAM): 8 GB
- Memory (RAM): 20 GB
- Storage: 70 GB NVME SSD
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit
Ultra Requirements – RT On & DLSS On @60FPS
- Resolution: 4K (3840×2160)
- Processor: Intel Core i9-12900 | Ryzen 9 7900X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
- Video Memory (VRAM): 16 GB
- Memory (RAM): 24 GB
- Storage: 70 GB NVME SSD
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit
That is all you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty system requirements.
