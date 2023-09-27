Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Complete PC system requirements list

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty brings a new set of system requirements after the launch of Update 2.0 for the base game. This change is making average users confused and afraid of not being able to run it on their systems.

When Cyberpunk 2077 was initially released, the system requirements caused a lot of commotion and CDPR wishes to change that with Phantom Liberty. Thus, with the release of Phantom Liberty, the developers provided new system requirements for the title.

It is to be noted, that most of the system requirements remain similar to the original requirements for the game with some tweaks. We have constructed this article to provide readers with the information they should have about the latest system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Full PC system requirements list for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

The biggest change in system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is the requirement for SSD. Earlier players could enjoy the game by installing it on either HDD or SSD, however that changes with the new update. While this remains an important factor, the game is still playable after installing on Hard Drives. With that said, here’s a detailed list of system requirements for the latest update:

Ray-Tracing Disabled requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

For players who do not wish to play the game with ray-tracing enabled in change for performance. The following requirements are to be followed for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

Minimum Requirements – RT Off @30FPS

Resolution: 1080p (1920×1080)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 | Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon RX 580 | Intel Arc A380

Video Memory (VRAM): 6 GB

Memory (RAM): 12 GB

Storage (SSD/HDD): 70 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit

Recommended Requirements – RT Off @60FPS

Resolution: 1080p (1920×1080)

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 | Ryzen 7 7800X3D

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super | AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT | Intel Arc A770

Video Memory (VRAM): 8 GB

Memory (RAM): 16 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit

Ultra Requirements – RT Off & DLSS On @60FPS

Resolution: 4K (3840×2160)

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900 | Ryzen 9 7900X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Super | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Video Memory (VRAM): 12 GB

Memory (RAM): 20 GB

Storage: 70 GB NVME SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit

Ray-Tracing Enabled requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

For gamers who wish to enjoy great visuals and not worry about framerates and performance. The following requirements have been advised by CD Project Red for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

Minimum Requirements – RT On @30FPS

Resolution: 1080p (1920×1080)

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 | Ryzen 5 5600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 | AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT | Intel Arc A750

Video Memory (VRAM): 8 GB

Memory (RAM): 16 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit

Recommended Requirements – RT On @60FPS

Resolution: 1080p (1920×1080)

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900 | Ryzen 9 7900X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Video Memory (VRAM): 8 GB

Memory (RAM): 20 GB

Storage: 70 GB NVME SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit

Ultra Requirements – RT On & DLSS On @60FPS

Resolution: 4K (3840×2160)

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900 | Ryzen 9 7900X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

Video Memory (VRAM): 16 GB

Memory (RAM): 24 GB

Storage: 70 GB NVME SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit | Windows 11 64-bit

That is all you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty system requirements.