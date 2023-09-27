How much storage do you require to play Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion is the latest DLC for the futuristic RPG title from CD Projekt Red. This paid DLC extends Cyberpunk 2077’s main narrative and provides a proper conclusion to V and Jhonny Silverhand’s stories.

Since Phantom Liberty is an expansion package to Cyberpunk 2077, it will require more storage naturally. However, CD Projekt Red recently revealed that the new update is only supported on SSDs and not HDDs. While this decision seems controversial, the next-gen title title is demanding when it comes to performance.

With the increase in storage requirements, players are curious to know if they have enough storage to play the game. If you’re among this population, we have hand-crafted this article with all the information you should be aware of.

How much storage is required for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has provided strict notice that the game will only run on SSDs. Thus, if a player only has an HHD, they won’t be able to play the latest update for the RPG. In case users have both Hard Drives and Solid State Drives, they will have to uninstall the game from their HDD and reinstall on the SSD.

According to official documents from CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 alongside Phantom Liberty will require a total of 70 GB of SSD storage. If players have the game installed already, they will get an update including all new additions. The following are the update sizes for each platform:

Update 2.0:

PC (Epic Games/Steam): 33 GB

PlayStation 5: 38 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 52 GB

Phantom Liberty DLC:

PC (Epic Games/Steam): 24 GB

PlayStation 5: 33 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 38 GB

It is to be noted, that to add the Phantom Liberty DLC, players must have the Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 installed. This is done because Update 2.0 includes various core changes that change the functioning of the title.

CD Projekt Red has advised players to uninstall or remove any installed mods as they might cause issues after the update. The developers also asked players to wait for updated mods before continuing to use them in Cyberpunk 2077.

Can you still run the game on HDD?

While CDPR has harped on the strict use of SSD after the launch of Update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077, it still runs fine on HDDs. To put it in simple terms, yes, players can still use HDD as the main drive for playing the game on their system. To get the best performance, players must have HDD Mode enabled from the settings. Here are the steps to do so:

Go to the pause menu by pressing the Escape key and go to settings.

After opening settings, go to the GAMEPLAY tab by clicking on the topside sub-menu.

After opening that, you’ll be able to see a section saying Performance . There you will see the option saying HDD Mode .

By default this is set to Off , click the arrow to toggle that and set it to On .

You can still play the game with the HDD Mode off, however, it is best to keep it on for better performance. The only downside of using Hard Drive for the new update is slow asset loading and frame spikes. Apart from these issues, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is still playable on HDD despite strict SSD recommendations.

That concludes our article on storage requirements for playing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. If you have found this article helpful and wish for more guides and news from us, do give us a follow. In the meantime, you can visit out main hub for more gaming content by clicking here.