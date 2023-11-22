The Day Before Continues to Bring Controversy as Netizens Still Doubt It’s Legitimacy

The Day Before faced a lot of controversy ever since it was first announced in late 2021. The game was shown to be like Division 2, but with much better graphics. Furthermore, the was showcased as an MMO, which made it look like an impossible task for modern games.

Set in a post-apocalyptic America full of zombies, the game will be released on December 7, 2023 globally. However, people are still skeptical about it as the developers have been hush-hush about the gameplay and performance of the title. Thus with nothing to show, players do not have enough trust in the game as of yet.

Readers should note that it is difficult to build an MMO game with a large-scale environment that uses complex gameplay mechanics. When Ubisoft released the first Division game, it was nothing like E3 trailers and was heavily downgraded. Thus the developers faced a massive backlash from the gaming community.

Most games in 2023 with high expectations have failed so far and many believe that The Day Before would do the same. Furthermore, the game even saw multiple delays like Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield, which had controversial launches as well. Hence, If the game doesn’t meet expectations and perform well at launch, there’s a high chance it will fail miserably.

Additionally, the developers at Fntastic do not have a good reputation and have released games that are mediocre at best. Most games that they have released haven’t featured any good graphics or a huge open world. However, if they pull this off, the game has the potential to dethrone games like Escape from Tarkov, Division 2, and more.

Do netizens believe that the release of The Day Before will be good?

So far netizens haven’t seen much positivity about The Day Before release as the development has been very secretive. Not only that, the gameplay showcases that have been done so far are from developer builds and not the final version.

Since Fntastic doesn’t have any prior history with Triple-A MMO games, players are feeling skeptical. Moreover, the game has also become a meme on the internet as it faced multiple delays, which the devs refused to follow-up on. Thus, netizens have been sarcastic about the game’s release date which has been officially revealed.

Many users are calling the game to be a scam, as many developers have pulled the same trick previously. For instance, the release of Lord of the Rings: Gollum faced massive backlash as the final product wasn’t the same as shown initially. Additionally, building a highly detailed game is a difficult job even for reputed developers, which raises further doubts about The Day Before’s legitimacy.

Nonetheless, nothing much can be said about it before the game finally launches in early December 2023. If the game follows another delay, that would be shared by the developers beforehand.