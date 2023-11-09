The Best Open World Games You Must Try Out in 2023 and Beyond

Open-world games are the lifeblood of modern gaming as AAA titles heavily invest in creating an explorable map with lifelike qualities. This list will look at the best open-world titles in circulation.

Open-world Games have tons of details in them which help the title shine and give them character. Each moving component ranging from the NPCs to the map-structure is well built and serves a purpose. The freedom that comes with open-world games can rarely be trumped by any other gaming mechanic.

That is why, we are going to take a look at the best open-world games on this list. From Insomniac to 2K, we will discuss the reason why they are on this list in addition to the freedom they offer and the uniqueness they possess. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Open-world Games have a certain freedom that allows players to change the world as they desire. That is the reason why most prefer playing games with big and colorful worlds. Earlier, when technology was inferior, the idea of leaving players in a world where everything was possible was just a dream but now everything is possible.

The technology that 90s kids desired in their open-world titles is at its peak, the only problem is the creativity of the developers. We have mostly included the older titles as the newer ones have bugs that can take the fun out of playing. Nevertheless, as long as developers are creative and think outside the box with their projects, the titles will be fun to play, as we surely will find out on this list.

(The chronology of the list does not matter. That is why, the first pick on this list is not better than the last and vice versa)

Note: This list solely reflects the views of the writer and should not be taken as the final list

10. Dying Light

Developer: Techland

Techland Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

When it comes to zombie apocalypses it is difficult to beat the Dying Light franchise because it does it right. In fact, it may be the best zombie apocalypse story out there primarily due to the freedom it gives you during the open-world conquest. Dying Light thrusts you head first into a city filled with zombies where you have to infiltrate a survival group and work together with them to find a cure. However, the story runs deeper than the bare bones of it all.

Dying Light gives you the freedom to either park around the rooftops to avoid the zombies or dive head-first into the middle of them to shoot them in the head. The choice is yours and that choice is what makes this game stand out. There are always more resources to collect as you use them to make weapons and whatnot to survive the horde. Exploring at night has elements of horror as you get chased by fast zombies that increase the thrill. As a bonus, you get more XP in the night as well.

The city is filled with things to collect and trade with as you find a way to not only kill the zombies but also survive with people you make friends with. The story and world-building are brilliant as there is always something to do and the rewards are hefty. There is also a moral dilemma attached to the story which is fun to explore and the looming threat of the apocalypse always makes it shine through.

9. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s best open-world game comes from their most desired IP, Spider-Man. Spider-Man has been a fan favorite for many years and it makes sense for Marvel to find a way to make a game that encapsulates the feeling of Spider-Man swinging from building to building in an overcrowded NYC. The open world in this game is alive with passionate New Yorkers, whether they are with or against Spidey.

You can often hear them as you swing and you can also interact with them by taking photos and high-fiving them. The city is alive with tons of side missions, crimes that keep popping up, car chases, drug and narcotics dealings, and so on. In addition to the brilliant open world, the characters are well defined and their designs make them stand out. Fan-favorite characters like Miles Morales, Mary Jane Watson, Aunt May, Black Cat, and Silver Sable make an appearance.

The combat enhances the game’s feel and suits Spider-Man a lot and Spidey’s swinging improves the combat. There are skill trees, gadget upgrades, and different suits you can get which improve the combat experience and the stealth sequences are truly unique to the character. The story is original and well-crafted. Every character fits into place nicely and the dialogue flows naturally and does not feel forced.

Insomniac has truly managed to make a game that suits the world of Marvel. If you have been keeping up with the news, you should also check out Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which was released quite recently. However, if you do not have access to a PS5, the next best thing is to check out Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC which is a blessing for Spider-Man fans.

8. Borderlands 2

Developer: Gearbox Software

Gearbox Software Publisher: 2k

If you are more of an FPS person, then Borderlands 2 is the one title we recommend that you check out. There is so much chaos and fun in this game that you will keep playing it for hours on end without a single complaint. Plus, the satiric nature of the game and how it mocks the genre of gaming in different ways in its dialogue is brilliant. You will love the references and how the game makes a mockery of itself.

Sometimes the best thing about a game is how it does not take itself too seriously and that is the best thing about this title. Borderlands 2’s open world is comprised of multiple other worlds which you can explore by using a teleportation device. Once you acquire access to those worlds you can always go back and forth from those worlds.

However, the different maps are just one of the appealing aspects of Borderlands 2. This game has tons of weapon combinations that will never tire you out. The guns in this game range from shotguns, handguns, ARs, Snipers, rocket launchers and so much more. Each of them has a unique quality. You can identify those qualities by the manufacturing name. In addition to those qualities, they have various status effects they can apply such as fire, ice, and poison.

There are four characters you can choose from which have their unique skill trees and active skills that set you apart from other mercenaries. You can also play this game with your friends. There are tons of DLC missions and side missions filled with unique objectives different than just taking out a person or retrieving certain objects which will keep you glued to your seats.

7. Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Horizon franchise has truly become a pop culture icon due to its brilliant characterization, world-building, mission design, and other elements. Aloy’s transformation from a girl who is unsure of herself to a warrior who is unafraid of change is really praiseworthy. It is one of the best gaming-related storylines to occur in recent times and contributes to the gameplay and world-building quite well.

The open world is alive with multiple creatures, friends, foes, and side missions. You can trade and buy new weapons that are going to aid you on your quest and resource gathering is integral since it helps you better upgrade your weapons. Aloy has her own skill tree filled with unique skills that help her kill enemies, traverse obstacles faster, and better navigate her problems.

The story evolves and survives through Aloy which is the best part about it. Horizon does not apologize for its character-centered storyline and Aloy’s character reflects that. In addition to Aloy’s skills, the weapons are unique and you can dissolve situations using their unique abilities. As the story goes on, Aloy helps people and makes new friends, making her adventure even better and lively.

The enemies keep getting better and stronger as well, upping the ante and keeping the players on their toes. The old-school bow-and-arrow combat combined with Aloy’s sci-fi technology creates a unique blend of gameplay that is rarely seen in any other games. You will truly enjoy this game if you are looking for an immersive experience filled with a good story, unique gameplay and set pieces, brilliantly written characters and so much more.

Horizon Zero Dawn is an experience every gamer must have.

6. Far Cry 3

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

Far Cry 3 is the definitive Far Cry game out there if you want a story that is engaging coupled with a world that does not apologize for how dangerous and violent it is. This game laid the foundation of the other Far Cry Games and Ubisoft followed this game’s blueprint and capitalized on it. With a dangerous open-world design that complements the story, Far Cry 3 does not apologize for how gritty it is.

The story missions are gruesome, devasting, and mind-bending, so much so that they will have you hit pause. Far Cry 3 has lots of dark elements that are brutal, psychologically more than physically. There are tons of story missions that are the most creative we have ever seen. Some of them include rescuing your friends by entering the enemy’s lair, rescuing your friends, building boats, taking on a fire monster, and more.

Likewise, you will have to collect resources to survive and make new equipment. There are multiple skill trees that will increase your overall speed, health, and damage. There are tons of unique weapons that are guaranteed to make you go around killing anything you find. Side missions and capturing territory in the form of outposts are a huge part of the game’s progression.

Occasionally, you will find yourself hunting for rare animals from which you can make pouches for grenades, arrows, backpacks and so much more. This game is full of life and content that will keep you glued to your seat for hours. In terms of the open world, you can navigate the jungles and beaches of this island through jeeps, cars, handgliders, boats, and more.

5. GTA V

Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar

Perhaps the most interactive open-world game of all time, GTA V is one game you cannot hope to miss out on. With rumors swirling around GTA VI and its trailer release, it becomes evident to revisit this game. GTA V came out in 2013 and changed the landscape of open-world games forever. It had so much to do that players deviated from story missions and started exploring the city of Los Santos.

The game is played in the third person and you can play as three different characters; Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. Each of them has signature abilities and a separate story to play that also converges in the same road, leading to a hilarious meeting between the three. In addition to non-stop action and unique story missions, you get to do tons of things that you cannot expect in any other game.

Among those activities, you can fly a plane, play tennis or any other sport, take part in a robbery, hit the adults-only club, and a lot of other things. The creative freedom GTA V gives its players is unmatched by almost every title on this list and that is saying something. There is also a co-op and online multiplayer mode which you can check out that is brilliantly crafted and has tons of content to go through.

The game’s story is designed around the protagonists and not the other way around which makes for a fun adventure. The story becomes really intuitive as you begin to untangle the web of the lives of the three stooges. Playing GTA V should take priority for you if you want a varied experience that does not shy away from its uniqueness and sheer amount of quantity.

4. Batman: Arkham City

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The most critical Batman fans out there who know the detective’s psyche and way of thinking know that this game is the most important game for Batman’s character. In addition, it is undoubtedly the best one of the franchise. Batman: Arkham City does many things right, including its combat and story pacing. Arkham City is alive and filled with mysteries, references, easter eggs, and characters from the DC Universe and it is beautiful.

From the entering point to the final shot of Batman walking away, you will be hooked on the story and how it evolves. It starts as a mystery and then quickly turns into a nefarious plot for Hugo Strange to take over Gotham. In the middle, you encounter a whole host of Batman’s rogues gallery ranging from Harley Quinn and Killer Croc to Mr. Freeze and Deadshot. The Joker is the finale of the game which is to be expected from a Batman adventure.

However, the city’s open-world features multiple buildings riddled with missions, characters, and easter eggs you can interact with and they keep changing as you advance through the story. It is one of the most brilliant things we have ever seen in any superhero game. Batman Arkham City combines Batman’s heroism and Catwoman’s flair for the dramatic to create a power couple dynamic that works without being too forced.

Oh did we mention that Catwoman is playable in this game? Her traversal sections and skills are intuitive and fun to upgrade. She has her own set of gadgets you can use to trip and trap enemies while Batman’s combat approach is precise and brutal.

3. Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda’s genius shines through in Starfield. One of the best open-world titles of all time, this game has tons to offer the fans. Presenting outer space exploration at its peak, Starfield lets players explore more than 1000 planets. Each of those planets has its own moons and space stations. This game is Bethesda’s own IP and they have done well to represent it in front of the gaming world.

The game allows players to switch between the first and third-person perspectives and that makes for a unique experience. There are tons of things you can do in this game. Hire NPCs to board your ship and be a part of the crew, explore planets, take part in story missions, romance your crewmates, and more. The game is a complete outer-space experience and it does not shy away from reflecting that in its open-world setting.

Starfield takes advantage of the modern technology and higher processing power of the consoles and PCs to make a world filled with intricate details. A lot of other games on this list need the story to reflect the beauty of the open world, Starfield does not. The game has quantity and quality in its story. Starfield has tons of things to do and one of them is to set up outposts everywhere.

There are tons of weapons that offer customizing options such as precision sights and more. The protagonist is silent so there is no character-based story but the plot is engaging enough for you to keep playing. However, the reason for this game’s success is the freedom it gives in exploration and customization in its open world.

Starfield is one game you should try out if your console or PC can take it.

2. Bully

Developer: Rockstar Vancouver

Rockstar Vancouver Publisher: Rockstar Games

The Rockstar original inspired a ton of Rockstar IPs to pursue the open-world genre. Bully did everything right about the open world; large sections of the city, tons of memorable characters, and customization. In fact, this game left such an impact on players that they are still craving for a sequel. Released in 2006, Bully is the ultimate high school experience featuring Jimmy Hopkins, a teen rebel looking to make a name for himself at Bullworth Academy.

As you do missions for various factions, your reputation increases. However, doing missions for one faction means disappointing the other, so expect random students from the opposing faction to attack you randomly. In addition to this chaos, you can set up safe houses in various locations throughout the city, obtain new weapons, and make tons of romantic love interests by doing missions and taking part in an asylum breakout.

Bully does not shy away from how weird it is and that is its most endearing quality. It is a satirical comedy about the modern-world high school culture and its hierarchy. Melee and ranged combat are the most fun aspects of this game, allowing you to use gym wrestling moves in combat. In addition, you can use potato spud guns, fireworks, slingshots, and a lot more as ranged weapons.

As a student, you will need to attend or bunk classes depending on the classes you have already completed. Obtaining a passing grade enhances a certain aspect of your personality or gives an active skill as a reward. The intricacy of this game and its world-building is unmatched and its charm is still felt in Rockstar’s list of IPs.

1. Sunset Overdrive

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Insomniac knows how to do open world right and that is evident in the two games we have covered from them on this list. Sunset Overdrive is a pleasant and out-of-the-box surprise for open-world lovers. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world dubbed the “awesomepocalypse” which lets players turn the city into their personal playground.

The plot is that the player is an employee at a company called “FizzCo” and they have to fight off the OD who are zombies created by the FizzCo energy drinks. What follows is an awesome adventure filled with lots of out-of-pocket 4th wall breaks, cool traversal moves, guns, and fun missions. This game is a celebration of multiple pop culture icons like Prince of Persia, Jet Set Radio, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

The game lets you customize your appearance and gender and what follows after the introduction is a good old zombie-bashing action-adventure game with tons of vibrancy and color. Even the respawning system in this game is as creative as it can be, sometimes players exit from a sarcophagus or drop-down from a rocket. Sunset Overdrive has tons of high-octane action and set pieces that you won’t regret experiencing.

Sunset Overdrive is the game you should play if you love Deadpool like 4th wall breaks combined with dark humor and over-the-top action. Insomniac Games does not apologize one bit for this weirdness and we don’t blame them. This game does every single thing going for it and does it right. Even though the concept was nice the sales of this game fell off. However, it is still in the minds of the public as Insomniac’s first Marvel (pun intended)