How Can You Defeat High-Level Field Bosses With A Unique Trick In Palworld?

Fall damage in games might make or break the experience of people playing it. Some games acknowledge the damage by reducing HP or killing the players forcing them to restart from a checkpoint while others, like Apex Legends, do away with it altogether. Interestingly, Palworld players have decided to use the fall damage mechanic to kill high-level bosses with relative ease making the grind easier. The process is quite simple, lure the Pals onto a flight of stairs and then remove the bottom block letting the Pal fall and succumb to fall damage.

This makes even the toughest bosses in Palworld a piece of cake if you just pair them up against the force of gravity. This technique originated some time ago and now everyone is using it to kill the toughest bosses in the game without any need to fight them head-on. Although it is unknown if the devs know about this technique, it cannot be classified as a glitch or bug because it doesn’t break the rules. The method is just extremely smart.

This technique is pretty well known in Korea as players have used it to take down tougher Pals and cruise through the boss fights. Simply build a stairlike structure that leads high up, lure the Pals over there, jump off, and land at the base of the stairs before dismantling the bottom part of the structure. This will make the Pals plummet to their deaths and net a free kill every time. Even though this method might not be as fun as engaging in a battle with them, it does prove useful if you want to dispose of that boss quickly.

Best Pals to Kill Using This Method

The video above demonstrates this exact technique and how a player used it to take down a Level 50 Jetragon in the game. They first built a bridge that lured the Pal high enough and then they glided down and dismantled the bottom two stairs that sent Jetragon tumbling to its death. This is quite an easy method and can yield results in a short time. However, Jetragon is not the only Pal we recommend you use this on.

Aside from Jetragon, we recommend using this method on Paladius, Frostallion, and Necromus. These are tougher bosses in comparison to other Pals and this method is the perfect counter to the increase in difficulty. Hence, these legendary Pals are really easy to defeat if you use this method. However, if you want a real challenge, you can take them on with your guns and Pals.