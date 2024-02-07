Palworld Patch Update v0.1.4.1 Out for Steam: Major Fixes, Base-Building Improvements, and More

Quite contrary to what gamers expected, Palworld was not just a Pokemon with guns game. The title managed to impress everyone with its unique gameplay. It reaches a constant one million plus players.

Be it thus, the game still needs improvement. The game’s developer, Pocket Pair is continuously working on the game to fix any major issue causing quality of life problems. They have recently released the v0.1.4.1 patch for the action-adventure title.

The patch v0.1.4.1 is for the Steam (PC) version and is already available for players to download. Meanwhile, the Xbox users might have to wait a little longer for the patch v0.1.1.4. Although the wait might not be much longer, and will be available soon enough.

What did the new patch update v.0.1.4.1 fix in Palworld?

The new Palworld patch update v.0.1.4.1 fixed many major issues. One of the major issues that players were complaining about was the game would always crash and save data would get damaged when the guild’s total number of Pals collected exceeded 7000. Moreover, the corrupted save would stay in that state and make it impossible to load. The latest patch also got rid of this save-state issue

Players were having problems where some of the weapons would disappear when another player would use a grenade in multiplayer. The game also had an internal bug that didn’t increase the capture probability despite the game showing it increased because of using the Lifmunk Effigies. The new patch update also resolved this issue in the game.

There were also some base-related fixes in this patch like the Pals sleeping in the breeding farm won’t wake up. The issue of no wood drop after Pal felled a tree at the base has also been resolved with this patch. Aside from these fixes, the new patch also implemented proper countermeasures against cheats and exploits.

Despite the fixes, there might still be some issues in the game. However, fans have nothing to worry about since Pocket Pair promised to keep developing the game and keep it free of any issues or bugs.