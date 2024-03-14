Despite Saber Interactive’s Fate, the Much-Awaited Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Is Still in Development

Embracer Group has officially announced the sale of their most successful subsidiary Saber Interactive for around $247 million. However, since Saber was responsible for developing the Knights of the Old Republic remake, fans wondered if the sale would affect the title. However, the much-awaited remake is still under development without any issues.

The Swedish giant is going through a tough phase like many other gaming companies. So, they came up with a restructuring plan that required some tough calls like selling off Saber. Aside from the financial problems, Embracer also wanted to pull out all its operations from Russia to lower the geopolitical risk.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors reported in the official statement that the sale already improved their cash flow. Moreover, even though Embracer joined the ongoing lay-off trend and let go of a significant amount of the workforce recently, this decision safeguarded many developers from losing their jobs

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is still being developed under Saber

Embracer didn’t let go of every asset under Saber, as it was a selective sale. So, they are retaining Aspyr Media, the studio developing the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. However, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the game will still be published under the banner of Saber Interactive.

Embracer is keeping 14 games, which include two joint projects with Beacon Interactive, the new buyers of Saber. Among the 14 projects the Swedish giants are keeping are the full upcoming pipeline and back catalog from Zen Studios, Aspyr, and Tripwire. As a result, both Embracer and Saber will have joint ownership of KotOR

Some rumors suggested that the upcoming Star Wars title might get stuck in limbo. However, the Embracer Group Q4 Report revealed Saber took over the project. They might be continuing the work even after the split, as the official statement said that one of the projects Ebracer is retaining is a previously announced AAA title based on a major license.

As for when Knights of the Old Republic remake will released, fans might have to wait quite a while. As reported by Video Games Chronicles Wingefors claimed that the joint venture with Saber to develop a AAA title still has “some time left” before it can be made available on store shelves.