Saber Interactive Parts Ways With Embracer, Brings Along 4A Games and Zen Studios in a $247Million Deal

A lot has been undergoing at the Embracer Group, from a major layoff to plans of selling off one of their most successful subsidiaries. However, it is no longer a plan. as the Swedish giants have officially announced that they are selling Saber Interactive for a deal worth $247 million.

Advertisement

Embracer Group acquired Saber Interactive back in 2020 for a deal worth around $525 million. After four years of acquiring the studio, they are selling off “selected assets” of Saber to Beacon Interactive, which is owned by the co-founder of Saber, Matthew Karch. Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors reported this deal as a win-win solution in the official announcement.



“I am pleased that we have found a win-win solution for Embracer and the parts of Saber that now will leave us. This transaction puts both companies in a stronger position to thrive going forward.”

Advertisement

Like many other game companies, Embracer Group is also undergoing a lot of financial troubles. So, they came up with a restructuring plan which included selling off Saber. Wingefors claimed the “cash flow is immediately improved” after such drastic steps.

The other reason for this tough call was to pull off all the operations from Russia to lower geopolitical issues. Embracer also laid off a large number of employees, so selling off Saber safeguarded “many developer jobs under new independent ownership.”

Embracer Group ‘s official statement might be misleading

Although Embracer Group noted in their official statement the sale of Saber Interactive was worth $247 million, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier claims it to be misleading. The renowned journalist was the one who first reported the news of the Swedish gaming giants selling their largest subsidiary.

Schreier took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to claim that Emracer’s official statement is misleading, as the deal should be worth $500 million, something he even claimed in his Bloomberg article. However, he clarified this confusion might have been caused because of 4A Games and Zen Studios.

Advertisement

As Embracer claimed in their official announcement they will retain 34 Big Things, Shiver, Beambog, Aspyr, Snapshot, Tripwire, Tuxedo Labs, and Demiurge along with 4A Games and Zen Studios through options. However, according to Schreier, Saber CEO Matt Karch confirmed they will be keeping 4A Games and Zen Studios which brings the deal to over $500 million. Embracer or Saber might clarify the confusion later in another announcement, and we will keep fans informed if there is further development.

