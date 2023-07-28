Diablo 4 finally buffs Barbarian and Sorcerer with patch 1.1.1 after community requests

Diablo 4 just concluded its Campfire Chat (July), where they discussed what to expect with the patch 1.1.1 update. The livestream consisted of various subject matters that changed the game for good and improved end-game content.

The Barbarian and Sorcerer classes have been a little underwhelming ever since the release of Diablo 4 two months ago. Fans had been patiently waiting for a buff that would make their favorite classes at par with others. Developers heard the requests from the community and made necessary changes to the character classes, and put them in the limelight again.

While the entire Campfire Chat (July) from Blizzard is one hour long, catching up with all the changes coming to the game is hard. A written detailed patch note will be released later on. However, we have been free to give you the excellent news firsthand.

Changes coming to Barbarian and Sorceror classes with Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1

Developers have revealed the early patch notes of Diablo 4 on the Campfire Chat livestream and featured various planned contents. Some of these contents are subject to change with the final release. However, most of it will be retained. The livestream also revealed the release of the 1.1.1 patch, which is set for August 8, 2023. Here’s a quick rundown of notable changes coming to Barbarian and Sorcerer classes in the game:

Barbarian changes

After long-term fan requests, Barbarian finally gets its most awaited buffs in Diablo 4. Most skill improvements are focused on Fury gain and damage increase on various attacks. Violent Upheaval gives the class Berserking stat bonus for 2 to 3 seconds on hitting a boss or hitting multiple enemies. Thanks to their updated passive skills, barbarians will have more tolerance for damage and increased damage potential when hurt.

Legendaries of buffed Barbian class is full of treats for players, including damage reduction during Earthquakes. There will be a damage increase to Aspect of Ancestral Force, Aspect of Burning Rage, increased Core Skill cost refund, and many more. Uniques of the class see an overall improvement which increases the damage of Barbarians and decreases the cooldown on skills.

Sorcerer changes

Many changes are being made to the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4. Some significant highlights are buffed fireballs, chain lightning, and flickering fire bolts. Fire bolts will regenerate 2 Mana upon hitting an enemy, while damage and range have increased for fireballs and chain lightning. Additionally, Sorcerers will have improved damage reduction with the upcoming update.

Damage improvements have also been made to passive skills like Vyr’s Mastery, Esu’s Ferocity, and Combustion. As for Paragons, Rare Glyphs, and Legendary Nodes will be buffed by a certain percentage to increase survivability. As for Legendaries, Sorcerers are getting massive buffs like increased burning damage and bonus movement speed. However, the Uniques of the class will be nerfed slightly in terms of damage.

That's all you need to know about the changes coming to Barbarian and Sorcerer classes in the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 update.