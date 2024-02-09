Dota 2 Ancient Dragon King Cosmetic Receives Its First-ever Ancient Skin

A first of many, Dota 2 Ancient receives its first-ever cosmetic item. Valve introduced this skin as part of the Crownfall update celebrating the Lunar New Year. Since the release of Dota 2, this is the first time the Ancient received a cosmetic. Players have till March 7th to acquire this cosmetic.

Advertisement

Upon obtaining the skin, players can turn the very last bastion of defense, the Ancient from a regular one to one guarded by the Ancient Dragon King. The skin changes appearance per the Dire and Radiant side. If a player has the skin, the whole team will be able to enjoy it.

Players can obtain it through the Dragon’s Gift envelopes and the Dragon’s Hoard. Valve made the right move requiring only a single person to own it to show the team the Dragon. It is a given since the drop rates might not be too generous.

Advertisement

Dota 2 Ancient Dragon King Cosmetic is Just The Beginning

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dota2BRA/status/1755733787307016349?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Valve is one of the best developers when it comes to live service games and cosmetics. They have continued to add cosmetics that look good and have satisfied the players with their creativity on the first go. Over the years, they have added tons of cosmetics for Heroes which have turned them into completely new-looking characters like Personas. Dota 2 is surely one of the case studies in the gaming industry when it comes to cosmetic sales.

If this introduction to the Ancient Cosmetic works, this can be a thing that continues in the future as well. The reception for the Ancient Dragon King Cosmetic can lead Valve to make more Ancient skins down the line should the audience like this.

Players can check both the Dire and the Radiant cosmetics in the X post above on the official account of Dota Brazil. If the cosmetic is received well then Valve will take it in stride and see it as an opportunity to do more with the Ancients. Aside from the cosmetics, there will be tons of bug fixes in the Lunar New Year Update.