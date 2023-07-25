“I felt tormented” – Former Alliance Dota 2 Support ponlo opens up about experiences with Handsken

A recent development within the Dota 2 community saw Remus “ponlo” Goh face issues few weeks after parting ways with the Alliance Dota 2 roster. And what happened behind the scenes is quite disturbing.

Advertisement

If it was just another roster change then there would not have been any issues. But weeks after his departure from the squad, ponlo expressed some disturbing facts on Twitter.

In the same tweet, he expressed his feelings and how another player had something to do with what transpired behind the scenes. He even received massive amounts of support from the Dota 2 community.

Advertisement

Ex-Alliance support ponlo expresses his issues with Handsken

On July 3, ponlo parted ways with the Alliance Dota 2 roster after playing with them for seven long months. During this time, Alliance might not have achieved too much, but as a Singaporean talent playing in Europe, he blended in perfectly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theAllianceGG/status/1675882778829758465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But after his departure from the team, something happened behind the scenes that troubled the player way too much. And today, he finally went on Twitter to express his recent hard times. In the tweet, he mentioned how hard it was for him to play during his time with Alliance. And he also adds that a specific player in the roster had some involvement in the issue.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ponlodota/status/1683731298228277248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Simon “Handsken” Haag is the accused one over here. He was the fellow support during that time with ponlo. In the tweet, ponlo expresses how “tormenting” it sometimes was dealing with Handsken. And the image features some texts that feel like aimed towards ponlo by some other individual.

Advertisement

The set of messages seems like someone is advising ponlo on how to process all the problems he faced at Alliance. And how he can overcome those feelings in the process of getting better.

While these are just apparent facts right now, not much else is revealed as of yet. Even ponlo himself said in reply that there isn’t much else he wants to divulge right now before logging off. The community in the meantime showed immense support for the Dota 2 player.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MoonLim_Dota/status/1683747922423480320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ellli_t/status/1683733808263077888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What was the shortcoming between Handsken and ponlo? Nobody knows as of yet. And there are still no official statements from the accused on this matter. Dramas like this often keep happening in the Dota 2 community. And it usually takes some time for all the facts to be out in the open. So, it is simply a wait of time before all information is given regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, you can check out what IShowSpeed did during his last streaming session that ended up with police at his doorstep.