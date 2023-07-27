EA Sports FC24 New heroes featured early ahead of its September 2023 launch

ewNew football heroes from EA Sports FC24 Ultimate recently got revealed before the scheduled release. However, these heroes will be featured with the game’s Ultimate Edition if pre-ordered before August 22, 2023.

Five heroes will be exclusive with EA Sports FC24 Ultimate Edition (pre-order), each from different nations. While their portrayals are done in a way to make them look like characters out of Marvel comics, their contributions to the football world make them a legend in real life.

Electronic Arts officially revealed these heroes to a worldwide audience with their overall ratings in the football game. To help you give insight and understand more about these revealed heroes, we have created this article for you.

EA Sports FC24 will feature five heroes from UCL and UWCL

The legends featured with EA Sports FC24 are Sonia Bompastor, Jari Litmanen, Rui Costa, Paulo Futre, and Dimitar Berbatov. These players have demonstrated incredible feats in UEFA Champions League and Women’s Champions League. The new Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC24 will allow male and female players to play together. These heroes’ cards consist of both. All the players featured with the hero cards are as follows:

New Heroes revealed for EA Sports FC24

Dimitar Berbatov (Rated 88): The Bulgarian footballer has been Footballer of the Year seven times, from 2002 to 2010. During his tenure under Manchester United, the Center Forward (CF) player also earned multiple achievements. One of his most notable achievements was being Top Goal Scorer in UCL (2010-2011 season).

Jari Litmanen (Rated 89): The Finnish player holds the award of Footballer of the Year 10 times between 1990 to 2000. He even won the Champions League (1994-95 season) under Ajax Amsterdam. He even won the UEFA Supercup (2 times), Dutch Champion (5 times), English Super Cup (1 time), and plenty more.

Sonia Bompastor (Rated 89): The French Midfielder is the first to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League as both player and manager. Currently, she manages Olympique Lyon of the French Division 1 Feminine.

Rui Costa (Rated 89): The AC Milan star player got his first Champions League Winner trophy in 2002-03. He has also won various awards like Italian Champion, UEFA Supercup, Italian Super Cup, and many more. However, another one of his notable achievements was winning the Under-20 World Cup in 1991.

Paulo Futre (Rated 89): The Portuguese Lift Winger was awarded Player of the Year between 1986-87. He even won the European Champions Club (now called UCL) trophy in season 1986-87. He also holds other awards like Spanish Cup, Italian Champion, Portuguese Super Cup, and more.

That concludes all the new players revealed as heroes in EA Sports FC24 before release. It is unknown whether more will be announced after this. However, more have been displayed in the past. If you liked reading this article, check similar content by clicking here.