Everything about the Assassin’s Creed Netflix Series so far

Assassin’s Creed is being adapted into a TV series, following in the footsteps of many other video games that got adapted into a series. So here is everything that fans need to know about this upcoming video game-based TV series.

Assassin’s Creed was originally planned as a spin-off for another iconic game series, Prince of Persia. But it ended up becoming one of the most successful game series. So, Ubisoft kept adding new installments.

The franchise’s popularity led to a movie adaptation came in 2016. However, it failed to impress the audience. But the latest success of video game adaptations like “The Last of Us” and “The Witcher,” the game is also getting adapted into a Netflix TV series.

Assassin’s Creed Netflix series is part of a bigger deal

Back in 2020, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed is getting adapted into a Netflix series. However, everyone forgot about it with time. In 2022, Ubisoft again confirmed this series with other upcoming game projects.

The Assassin’s Creed Netflix TV series is part of a bigger deal, which includes getting an anime adaptation. The gaming community already witnessed Cyberpunk 2077 getting adapted into an anime series. So an Assassin’s Creed anime series sounds like an excellent plan.

The showrunner left the Netflix TV series

Fans were thrilled to know the American showrunner Jeb Stuart would be the one making this Assassin’s Creed Netflix series. He has already proved himself a worthy showrunner by creating the successful TV series Vikings: Valhalla.

Fans were eagerly looking forward to watching this genre-bending live-action epic series. But that might not be the case anymore, as the American showrunner left the project in January 2023. It was reported that the reason for his exit from the project was creative differences.

How the Netflix series can be a game-changer for the AC franchise?

The Netflix series can be a game-changer for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The gaming community already witnessed the series based on video games helped boost the sales of the original video games.

Cyberpunk 2077 failed to leave a mark on the market because of its release with many bugs and glitches. But the game got a second life after Netflix released Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, as it significantly boosted the game’s sales.

That's all fans need to know so far about the Assassin's Creed Netflix series.