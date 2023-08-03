Everything known about Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe so far

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is only a few days from hitting the shelves. But after this highly-anticipated release, Ubisoft has more projects in their hands, including the Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe. Here is everything to know about this future project.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe is among the three unnamed projects Ubisoft works on. It is a significant installation of the AC series. So it will have connections to the main storyline. There is a lot of hype around this game, but the developers are yet to reveal everything about the game.

Although the developers might not have revealed much about Codename Hexe, the internet is full of rumors and leaks about this upcoming game. So let’s see what we know about it so far.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe is something never seen before

The Assassin’s Creed Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté claimed the Codename Hexe would be ‘very different” from past main installments in this game series. If this isn’t enough to get it the unique status, then it is the second Assassin’s Creed title by Ubisoft Montreal after the first game in this series in 2007.

The industry veteran Darby McDevitt will be writing Codename Hexe. He has previously written fan-favorite titles like Assassin’s Creed: Revelations and Black Flag in this series. Moreover, he was also the Narrative Director for the latest, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

What is Codename Hexe all about?

There are many hints towards Codename Hexe being a with-themed game. The image Ubisoft used to reveal this project and the codename itself is a big hint. After all, “Hexe” is the German word for witch. Even Ubisoft Montreal staff Yara Tabbara claimed in her LinkedIn post that it would be a witch-themed game.

There are speculations that the game’s setting will be the 16th Century Central Europe. It is the period when witchcraft and with-trials were at their peak. There is a possibility that this game will feature an Isu artifact that people from that period will misunderstand for witchcraft.

Tabbara also claimed that Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe will have “strong feminine energy,” hinting at a female protagonist. Moreover, a female protagonist will suit the game’s theme more than a male protagonist.

This game is part of Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is an ambitious project by Ubisoft. Many might confuse it for an upcoming game, but that’s not the case. It is a hub that will act as a bridge connecting various titles as a singular entity. Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe will be part of Infinity like Codename Red.

Fans can buy both Codename Red and Hexe as separate games. But the Infinity hub will bridge both titles upon starting them. Fans can also compare this Infinity hub to the game’s Animus, which connects data from different sources.

When will Codename Hexe release?

Ubisoft hasn’t yet revealed the official title for Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe. So they can’t confirm a release date now. Moreover, it is still in a very early development stage. There are rumors that this game will release after Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Codename Red.

That's all fans need to know about Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe. We will keep them updated about this upcoming video game.