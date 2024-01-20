The Quake franchise is extremely popular in mainstream gaming and has been so for quite some time. MachineGames is currently working on the Indiana Jones game that is set to release this year exclusively for Xbox X/S and Windows. However, for those sleuths who have their eye on everything, fans noticed a tease for the Quake franchise inside the feature presentation from the studio. Hence, even though MachineGames currently has their hands full with the new Indiana Jones adventure game, Quake could be their next outing.

Fact Check: Is MachineGames currently working on a new Quake?

(FYI) Quake 6 and the logo spotted on a Machine Games whiteboard during the Xbox Developer Direct Timestamp:https://t.co/oyKcOTLiCg pic.twitter.com/MKPxxhlGFg — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84_) January 19, 2024

The Quake franchise is extremely popular, as the first-person shooter game franchise has tons of fans around the world. Quake resembles the Doom franchise quite a lot and can be considered an intellectual successor. Hence, with fans always on the lookout for Quake-related content, they noticed a slight tease during the MachineGames presentation.

The tease is only on the screen for a couple of frames or so but fans were on it immediately. The whiteboard in the trailer shows a partial Quake series logo along with some letters to the game name. The word is cut off and only “-AKE 6” is readable. This could either be a cruel easter egg or a teaser for fans who are expecting a new mainline entry for the franchise.

Both the developer and publisher haven’t participated in the debate as of yet. However, fans are excited to see that MachineGames has acknowledged the franchise and given the fans some semblance of hope. The next Quake game might as well be on the bucket list after Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finds its way onto store shelves.

Currently, most of MachineGame’s workforce is concentrated on the release of the Indiana Jones game. That is why, this might be a future project that the studio might be teasing prematurely. Although, it could also be a jab and a tribute to the franchise and nothing more. Regardless, we will have to wait some months after Indiana Jones releases to see what MachineGames has in store for us.

What Else Is MachineGames Working On At Present?

In 2023, MachineGames worked on Quake II: Call of the Machine which was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. At present, they are working exclusively on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as they unveiled gameplay footage at the Xbox Developer Direct 2024. Incidentally, the studio does not have any other projects lined up on the side, which is a major reason for speculation behind the next Quake game.

Rumors were floating around the internet stating that a Quake reboot was in production with a female protagonist. There were also rumors of there being a single-player and multiplayer in the same game. The game would be received well primarily due to the return of the Quake franchise. Secondly, there has been a growing appreciation for female characters and protagonists throughout recent years. However, if Quake 6 would be a thing, then “Quake 5” would be Quake Champions which was a free-to-play game released in 2022.

The fact of the matter is, if there is a new Quake game in the works, there would be no better time than 2024 to announce it.