HomeSearch

Genshin Impact 3.7 characters: leaks, banners and release date

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 09/04/2023

Genshin Impact 3.7 characters

With Genshin Impact 3.6 update just a few days away, leaks surrounding the 3.7 update have started becoming stronger. The very early leaks for Genshin Impact 3.7 update hinted at a new cat-like character being introduced. Now, more and more leaks about Genshin Impact 3.7 characters have come to light.

The banner is expected to have a huge variety of characters, which are also very powerful. Most of them are also going to be 5-star units.

  • Yae Miko
  • Yoimiya
  • Alhaitham
  • Kaedehara Kazuha

All Genshin Impact 3.7 characters banner update

The initial leaks for the update hinted at a new character named Kirara, whose initial leaked name was Momoka. She is going to be a 4-star Dendro character. Besides this, the update will have a rerun of previously loved characters.

The update will move from Sumeru region to the Inazuma, and the leaked characters fit well with the new area. In addition to this, if the leaks are confirmed, this will be Alhaitham’s first rerun since he was introduced in the game.

Yae Miko and Kazuha will also be getting their second banner rerun and Yoimiya will be heading toward her third banner rerun. However, nothing is concrete about the banner, and will only be confirmed after the live stream.

Genshin Impact 3.7 update release date

The update will release in the last week of May 2023. Owing to the 42-day cycle of the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, the release date is May 23/24, 2023. Both dates are correct, depending on the region travelers are in.

For instance, if travelers are playing the game from the USA, the update will be rolled out on May 23. On the other hand, if the traveler is in the Eastern part of the world, they will get the update on May 24, 2023. The date will be May 24, 2023, for travelers who are in Europe.

 

Share this article
About the author
Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan is an Esports writer and the Content Manager for Gaming and Esports at The SportsRush. Her love for video games started at a very young age and she just found a way to make both of her passions-- writing and gaming into a career. She loves old school games-- Commander Keen 4 is her all time favourite. Valorant and PUBG are her newest loves. When not gaming, or writing, you can find Aaryanshi reading, cooking or eating ramen.

Read more from Aaryanshi Mohan