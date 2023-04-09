Genshin Impact 3.7 characters: leaks, banners and release date

With Genshin Impact 3.6 update just a few days away, leaks surrounding the 3.7 update have started becoming stronger. The very early leaks for Genshin Impact 3.7 update hinted at a new cat-like character being introduced. Now, more and more leaks about Genshin Impact 3.7 characters have come to light.

The banner is expected to have a huge variety of characters, which are also very powerful. Most of them are also going to be 5-star units.

Yae Miko

Yoimiya

Alhaitham

Kaedehara Kazuha

All Genshin Impact 3.7 characters banner update

Speculation on banners 3.7 Order unknown

— 5★ Yae Miko⚡️📖

— 5★ Al-Haytham🍃🗡

— 5★ Kazuha💨🗡

— 5★ Yoimiya🔥🏹 information is early, and can change very often! Source: Douyin (Tiktok) / Baidu / Baidu fora mod ✤ [3.7] GenshinRC #Genshinlmpact #Genshin #genshinleaks pic.twitter.com/NrYgLYMge0 — Anime play (@Animeplay2003) April 9, 2023

The initial leaks for the update hinted at a new character named Kirara, whose initial leaked name was Momoka. She is going to be a 4-star Dendro character. Besides this, the update will have a rerun of previously loved characters.

The update will move from Sumeru region to the Inazuma, and the leaked characters fit well with the new area. In addition to this, if the leaks are confirmed, this will be Alhaitham’s first rerun since he was introduced in the game.

Yae Miko and Kazuha will also be getting their second banner rerun and Yoimiya will be heading toward her third banner rerun. However, nothing is concrete about the banner, and will only be confirmed after the live stream.

Genshin Impact 3.7 update release date

So this is Genshin impact future updates 3.4/ 18 January/23

3.5/ 1 March/23

3.6/ 12 April/23

3.7/ 24 May/23

3.8/ 5 july/23

4.0/ 16 August/23

4.1/ 27 September/23

4.2/ 8 November/23

4.3/ 20 December/23 (These are just speculations,not a leak)#Genshinlmpact #genshintwt #Genshin — 2Randoms🥐⚖️ (@bampobodys) January 12, 2023

The update will release in the last week of May 2023. Owing to the 42-day cycle of the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, the release date is May 23/24, 2023. Both dates are correct, depending on the region travelers are in.

For instance, if travelers are playing the game from the USA, the update will be rolled out on May 23. On the other hand, if the traveler is in the Eastern part of the world, they will get the update on May 24, 2023. The date will be May 24, 2023, for travelers who are in Europe.