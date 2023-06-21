To maximize the damage output of Alhaitham in Genshin Impact, it is important to carefully choose his weapons, artifacts, and teammates to fully develop his build. Let’s explore different strategies to enhance Alhaitham’s performance and make him a more effective damage dealer.

Since his introduction, Alhaitham has been a fan-favorite among the Genshin Impact community. Even before he became a playable character, players started saving for Alhaitham for his personality and contribution to the plot. His charming demeanor has kept the players hoping for more reruns to date.

Alhaitham is featured on the second phase banner of Genshin Impact 3.7. He is a five-star Dendro sword-wielding DPS capable of performing in several great teams. Let’s dive into the following sections to get the best out of him with the perfect build for his kit in the game.

Genshin Impact Alhaitham guide: Everything to know

Age of Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Best Alhaitham builds in Genshin Impact Artifacts Weapons Team recommendations

Every Ascension Material needed to level up Alhaitham Character Ascension Materials Talent Materials

Useful Information

Alhaitham is a researcher of Haravatat Darshan of the Sumeru Akademiya and the current Scribe. He also plays a major role during the Archon Quest of Sumeru and is known for his suspenseful appearance.

Basic details: Model type: Tall Male Constellation: Vultur Volans Namecard: Alhaitham: Enlightenment Release date: January 18, 2023

How to obtain: Alhaitham is obtainable through his limited Event banners of Genshin Impact. Players can pull for him during his current rerun banner in version 3.7 or his subsequent reruns.



Age of Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Unfortunately, HoYOverse does not provide specific birth years for characters when announcing their birthdays in Genshin Impact. Hence, age estimates for characters are usually derived from factors such as storyline, lore, and character designs.

Applying this approach, it is reasonable to estimate Alhaitham’s age to fall within the range of 25 to 30 years old. However, it is important to remember that these age estimates are approximations as no official confirmation has been given. It is worth mentioning that he graduated from the Sumeru Akademiya with his roommate Kaveh, being younger than the latter. However, academic progress in Sumeru isn’t linked with age in Sumeru, so we can not be sure about his age.

Alhaitham celebrates his birthday on February 11. This year, players were rewarded with 1 Ideal Circumstance, 1 Teaching of Ingenuity, 1 Teaching of Admonition, and 1 Teaching of Praxis on Alhaitham’s birthday through the in-game mail.

Best Alhaitham builds in Genshin Impact

Artifacts

Alhaitham scales off mainly on ATK% and Elemental Mastery as a Dendro DPS unit. These, along with focusing on CRIT are quite useful for Alhaitham’s overall kit. Alhaitham can benefit from the following Artifact sets:

4-piece Gilded Dreams: EM bonus + buffs after dealing Elemental Reactions

EM bonus + buffs after dealing Elemental Reactions 2-piece Gilded Dreams + 2-Wanderer’s Troupe: EM + EM

EM + EM 2-piece Gilded Dreams + 2-piece Deepwood Memories: EM bonus + Dendro DMG

EM bonus + Dendro DMG 4-piece Deepwood Memories: Dendro DMG + Dendro RES shred

The 4-piece Gilded Dreams is ideally the best Artifact set for Alhaitham. The 4-piece Deepwood Memories can be taken up by another character if there is a Dendro character on the team, otherwise, it is a good option for solo Dendro teams around Alhaitham.

Weapons

While the Light of Foliar Incision is the BiS weapon for Alhaitham, providing him with enough CRIT DMG and passive CRIT Rate, the other good weapon and their stats have been mentioned below:

Primordial Jade Cutter: CRIT Rate + HP

CRIT Rate + HP Mistsplitter Reforged: CRIT DMG + Elemental DMG

CRIT DMG + Elemental DMG Haran Geppaku Futsu: CRIT Rate + Elemental DMG and Normal Attack DMG

CRIT Rate + Elemental DMG and Normal Attack DMG Freedom Sworn: EM stat and buffs on dealing Elemental Reactions.

Team Recommendations

Alhaitham is a great Elemental DPS, with great Skill. This can be utilized properly with the proper team composition and rotation. The best teams for Alhaitham are:

Quicken team: Alhaitham, Dendro Traveler, Kuki Shinobu, Kazuha

Alhaitham, Dendro Traveler, Kuki Shinobu, Kazuha Bloom team: Alhaitham, Nilou, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kazuh

Alhaitham, Nilou, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kazuh Quickbloom team: Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Yelan, Yaoyao

Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Yelan, Yaoyao Hyperbloom team: Alhaitham, Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Yelan

Every Ascension Material needed to level up Alhaitham

Character Ascension Materials

Apart from Mora and EXP books, Alhaitham requires specific materials to ascend to level 90, including:

Nagadus Emerald 1 Sliver 9 Fragments 9 Chunks 6 Gemstones

Eremite drops 18 Faded Red Satin 30 Trimmed Red Silk 36 Rich Red Brocade

168 Sand Grease Pupa

46 Pseudo-Stamens

Nagada Emerald can be obtained by defeating Normal Bosses and Weekly Bosses that drop Dendro gemstones in Genshin Impact. Some examples of bosses that drop Dendro gemstones include:

Dendro Hypostasis

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Guardian of Apep’s Oasis

Eremite drops are available in various types, including Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocades, which differ in rarity. Players can obtain these drops by defeating Eremites, a specific enemy type that dwells in Sumeru. by using the Handbook feature to locate them. Alternatively, players can also use the Teyvat Interactive Map feature of HoYoLAB to find the locations of Eremites and acquire the desired drops. These resources are valuable for efficient farming and collection of Eremite drops in Genshin Impact.

The interactive map can also be an invaluable resource for discovering Sand Grease Pupa. This pupa is a local specialty of the Desert of Hadramaveth, Sumeru, and can be found where Quicksand Eels breed. By utilizing the interactive map, players can pinpoint where these creatures spawn, allowing them to farm Sand Grease Pupa more efficiently in Genshin Impact.

To obtain Pseudo-Stamens in Genshin Impact, players need to defeat the Setekh Wenut boss located in the Desert of Hadramaveth, Sumeru.

Talent Materials

Lastly, for Talent materials, Alhaitham needs Ingenuity books along with Eremite drops and drops from the Scaramouche weekly boss. Additionally, to triple Crown all his talents, the required materials are:

9 Teachings of Ingenuity

63 Guide to Ingenuity

114 Philosophies of Ingenuity

18 Mirror of Mushin

18 Faded Red Satin

66 Trimmed Red Silk

93 Rich Red Brocade

4,957,500 Mora

3 Crowns of Insight

Useful Information

Considering the Constellations of Alhaitham, the following are all six of them:

C1- Reduces skill cooldown

C2- Elemental mastery buff

C3- Skill level increases by 3 up to 15

C4- EM and Dendro DMG buff on Burst

C5- Burst level increases by 3 up to 15

C6- Generates 3 mirrors on Burst or buffs CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG

Although the earlier constellations aren’t very useful, the last few are quite useful, although very expensive.

It is also worth mentioning that Alhaitham has a Story Quest “Vultur Volans Chapter” which takes place after the events of the Archon Quest when Alhaitham becomes the Acting Grand Sage.

We encourage you to explore our dedicated page for Genshin Impact if you found this guide enjoyable and helpful. By visiting our page, you will have the opportunity to discover a wide range of incredible guides and stay updated with the latest news surrounding the game.