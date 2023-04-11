Genshin Impact April Redeem Codes For 3.6 Update (2023)

Genshin Impact has become one of the most sought-after open-world RPGs. While players complete the missions, they also have to collect Primogems and other materials to make their character more powerful. More often than not, this requires players to spend real money if they run out of materials. Here are some Genshin Impact April redeem codes that can help players get Primogems for free.

HoYoverse sends out redeem codes every month to help players get some Primogems and other materials free of charge.

Genshin Impact April Redeem Codes

In April 2023, HoYoverse will roll out the 3.6 update and will give out a few items to players. These codes help players redeem Primogems, or Mora.

Some of these codes can expire soon, so using them at the earliest would be ideal. Here are all the working codes as of April 11, 2023:

Working Codes

LA9C3RHPPHQH

GENSHINGIFT

DAQS9FPX2U35

SSRCJ8HSV7UM

Once players have used a code, they won’t be able to use them again. However, there is one code that works quite often. It is the GENSHINGIFT code. Players can try their luck using this code more than once.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Players can redeem the codes using one of two ways. Players can choose either to redeem rewards from the codes:

From the Website

Go to the official website https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift.

Use your Genshin Impact or HoYoverse account to gain access to the website

Fill up the given form and all the required details

Enter any of the codes mentioned above and click on redeem

Reward will be available in the in-game mail section

From In-Game

Start the game

Navigate to the Paimon Menu and click on Settings

Find the Accounts option and click on the Redeem Now option

Enter any of the redeem codes and then press Exchange.

If the process is followed correctly, players will be able to get the rewards from the codes for Genshin Impact 3.6 update.