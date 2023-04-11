Genshin Impact April Redeem Codes For 3.6 Update (2023)
Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 11/04/2023
Genshin Impact has become one of the most sought-after open-world RPGs. While players complete the missions, they also have to collect Primogems and other materials to make their character more powerful. More often than not, this requires players to spend real money if they run out of materials. Here are some Genshin Impact April redeem codes that can help players get Primogems for free.
HoYoverse sends out redeem codes every month to help players get some Primogems and other materials free of charge.
Genshin Impact April Redeem Codes
In April 2023, HoYoverse will roll out the 3.6 update and will give out a few items to players. These codes help players redeem Primogems, or Mora.
Some of these codes can expire soon, so using them at the earliest would be ideal. Here are all the working codes as of April 11, 2023:
Working Codes
- LA9C3RHPPHQH
- GENSHINGIFT
- DAQS9FPX2U35
- SSRCJ8HSV7UM
Once players have used a code, they won’t be able to use them again. However, there is one code that works quite often. It is the GENSHINGIFT code. Players can try their luck using this code more than once.
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
Players can redeem the codes using one of two ways. Players can choose either to redeem rewards from the codes:
From the Website
- Go to the official website https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift.
- Use your Genshin Impact or HoYoverse account to gain access to the website
- Fill up the given form and all the required details
- Enter any of the codes mentioned above and click on redeem
- Reward will be available in the in-game mail section
From In-Game
- Start the game
- Navigate to the Paimon Menu and click on Settings
- Find the Accounts option and click on the Redeem Now option
- Enter any of the redeem codes and then press Exchange.
If the process is followed correctly, players will be able to get the rewards from the codes for Genshin Impact 3.6 update.