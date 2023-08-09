Genshin Impact Klee guide: Builds, Ascension materials, and more

Klee might look cute but is a five-star Pyro character from the Mondstadt region in Genshin Impact. The character was featured during the first year run of the RPG and remains to be a powerful character even now.

Genshin Impact has various pyro characters like Hu Tao, Yoimiya, Diluc, and more. However, Klee as a Catalyst user stands out for effectiveness. Making her a feasible pick in combats where Pyro elemental can shine out the best.

As a pyro character, Klee can do a lot single-handedly, however, she can be more graceful with the right gang. Thus, assistance is required to build the best roster of characters in the RPG to go along with Klee and we will provide that.

Contents

Klee is one of the Knights of Favonius, who are known for protecting the city of Mondstadt. The destructive nature directly descends down from her mother Alice, who hasn’t been shown in the game yet. However, her mother cameoed in Genshin Impact during the Midsummer Island Adventure with a phonograph message.

As a person, Klee is pretty cheerful and likes to explore the world featured in the RPG. Since she is young, her energetic nature is quite natural for many. As for her favorite activities, she likes “fish blasting” where she would toss bombs in fish-filled lakes.

Basic details

Model type: Short Female

Constellation: Trifolium

Namecard: Klee: Explosive

Release date: October 20, 2020

How to obtain

Sadly Klee could have been obtained during the beta phase of the game. However, players can get a second chance to acquire her, if a banner rerun happens in the game. As always players have to spend 160 Primogems to get one wish on the banner. Instead, if players spend 1600 Primogems for ten wishes then getting her would be easier.

Best Klee builds in Genshin Impact

Artifacts

Crimson Witch of Flames (4 pieces): Get an additional 15% boost on pyro damage alongside the Overloaded stats bonus. The burn damage is also increased by 40% for a duration of 10 seconds. Lastly, the Elemental Skill boosts 2-piece Set effects by 50%.

Lavawalker (4 pieces): Pyro Resistance is increased by 40% and improved damage against enemies that get affected by Pyro Elemental by 35%.

Wanderer’s Troupe (4 pieces): Elemental Mastery is increased by 80 points with additional charged attack damage boosted by 35%.

Crimson Witch of Flames (2 pieces) + Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (2 pieces): Grants a 15% damage increase on pyro attacks with an 18% increase in base damage.

Crimson Witch of Flames (2 pieces) + Noblesse Oblige (2 pieces): Klee gets a 15% boost in damage with elemental attacks and added elemental burst damage by 20%.

Weapons

Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds – Five Star

Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds can be acquired only through wishing banners like Epimode Invocation, Wanderlust Invocation, and Standard Wish Banners. This item increased the movement speed of Klee by 10% during normal times.

During battles, the character can obverse increased Elemental damage between 6-14% which stacks up four times on every 4-second interval.

Kagura’s Verity – Five Star

Players can get this Catalyst weapon through Epitome Invocation, which is featured frequently in Genshin Impact. This weapon gives the character increase in Elemental Skills by 12% for a duration of 16 seconds.

This buff also stacks up three times, which makes it more effective. Additionally, Klee gets a 12% increase in all Elemental damage when the three stacks occur.

Skyward Atlas – Five Star

Like most other weapons, the Skyward Altas can be acquired through Epitome Invocation, and Wanderlust Invocation when featured. This weapon grant Klee with an increased Elemental damage bonus ranging between 12-24%.

The character will also have a 50% chance of earning a Favor of the Cloud stat bonus. In bonus seeks out nearby enemies for 12 seconds and deals 160-320% attack damage.

The Widsith – Four Star

The Widsith Catalyst weapon can be acquired through the Epitome Invocation or any other wishing banner except the beginner’s wish banner. This grants the player with a buff that invokes a random theme song that lasts for only 30 seconds.

If the Recitative song is playing, Klee gets increased base damage by 60-120%. For Aria, the Elemental damage is increased by 48-96%. Lastly, Interlude gives an Elemental mastery bonus which ranges between 240-480 points.

Team Recommendation

Klee might look small visually, however, is a very powerful Pyro character who can benefit a good roster. While multiple team combinations are possible in Genshin, only a select few work great with Klee.

Pyro is complemented by Anemo and Hydro Elemental characters in the game. Here are our picks for squad building for playing Genshin Impact and getting the most out of Klee:

Yelan + Xingqui + Klee + Bennett

Xiangling + Klee +Bennett + Kazuha

Klee’s birthdate in Genshin Impact

Klee is born on July 27 according to the lore of Genshin Impact. Players are rewarded with free items on this day to boost the players. Being a child character, Klee is only 4’2” feet which roughly converts to 127 centimeters. The character’s Zodiac sign is Leo, which resembles her explosive personality. With small red and white attire and complimenting blonde hair, the character sure gets everyone’s attention.

Every Ascension Material required to level up Klee

To increase Klee’s skills and power in Genshin Impact, players have to ascend her. In order to do that, necessary materials are required, which players can get by defeating world bosses like Pyro Regisvine and Pyro Hypostasis. Upon defeat, players will be rewarded with Agnidus Agate Silver Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones that can be used to ascend her. Players can also get rare and useful items by defeating these bosses as well.

Players will also require Philan emo Mushrooms that can be found around the starting area of Mondstadt Castle and Springvale. To get Everflame Seeds, players have to farm Pyro Regisvines present in Liyue. Here is a quick rundown on all the required materials for leveling up Klee in Genshin Impact:

Ascension Level 1: 20,000 Mora + 1 Agnidus Agate Silver + 3 Philanemo Mushroom + 3 Divining Scroll

Ascension Level 2: 40,000 Mora + 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment + 2 Everflame Seed + 10 Philanemo Mushroom + 15 Divining Scroll

Ascension Level 3: 60,000 Mora + 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment + 4 Everflame Seed + 20 Philanemo Mushroom + 12 Sealed Scroll

Ascension Level 4: 80,000 Mora + 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk + 8 Everflame Seed + 30 Philanemo Mushroom + 18 Sealed Scroll

Ascension Level 5: 100,000 Mora + 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk + 12 Everflame Seed + 45 Philanemo Mushroom + 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Ascension Level 6: 120,000 Mora + 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone + 20 Everflame Seed + 60 Philanemo Mushroom + 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Talent material requirement

Klee can have increased damage potential with her Talent Ascension. However, this needs to be leveled up separately and the requirements are as follows:

1,652,500 Mora

6 Divining Scroll

22 Sealed Scroll

31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

3 Teachings of Freedom

21 Guide to Freedom

38 Philosophies of Freedom

6 Ring of Boreas

1 Crown of Insight

Klee Constellation system explained

Chained Reactions: Summons Sparks ‘n’ Splash that deals 120% extra damage to opponents with any attack or skills.

Explosive Frags: When enemies are hit by Jumpy Dumpty mines it reduces their defense by 25% for 10 seconds.

Exquisite Compound: Increases the level of Jumpy Dumpty by 3, which can be fully upgraded to 15.

Sparkly Explosion: When Klee flees away from a fight during the activation of Sparks ‘n’ Splash, it deals 555% damage on the opponents.

Nova Brust: Increases the level of Sparks ‘n’ Splash ability by 3 and can be leveled up to a maximum of 15.

Blazing Delight: Party members regenerate 3 energy points every 3 seconds, excluding her when under the effects of Sparks ‘n’ Splash ability. Moreover, all party members also get a 10% extra pyro damage bonus for a duration of 25 seconds.

Klee requires Stella Fortuna to upgrade each of the constellations mentioned above. However, to get this item, players need to wish on her event banner which is rare to find.

That concludes all you need to know about Klee build and other important information for improving your Genshin Impact experience. If you’re in search of more updates, guides, or other content surrounding the game, do give us a follow. If you want similar content now, click here to visit our hub.