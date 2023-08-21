Genshin Impact Lynette guide: Builds, Ascension materials, and more

Lynette is the latest Anemo sword user who joins the existing roster of characters with the 4.0 update of Genshin Impact. Hailing from Fontaine, the magician is a 4-star character who is excellent in her arts of magic while fighting alongside her brother Lynette.

Lynette is an Anemo character who goes hand-in-hand with her brother, who is a Pyro-based character in Genshin Impact. Since their abilities add up well, they can do wonders on the battlefield and on stages of Fontaine together.

While Lynette is a four-star rarity character, she can be conceived to be weaker than her brother. However, that’s not true, and she is still a practical addition to the game. However, she can surely be more efficient if used with other supported characters.

Contents

Genshin Impact Lynette guide: Everything to learn about her

Best Lynette builds in Genshin Impact Artifacts Weapons

Team Recommendations

Age of Lynette in Genshin Impact

Ascension materials required to level-up Lynette

Talent material requirement

Lynette Constellation’s system explained

Lynette is known for being an assistant on stage with her brother Lyney, the Great Magician of Fontaine. She’s introverted in nature and lets her brother take the limelight. Her personality can be compared to cats, and her visuals reflect that. She is also skilled with her hands and has mastered her sword skills.

Like her brother, she also learned magic skills from Casar during her younger times. In terms of looks, she has pale skin and cat-like ears as well as a tail. She also wears a short black cape on top of her leotard and short skirt.

Basic details

Model type: Medium Female

Constellation: Felis Alba

Namecard: Lynette: Earnestness

Release date: August 16, 2023

How to obtain

Lynette was added to Genshin Impact in the 4.0 update, and players can acquire her through her wishing banner. The current update’s banner also features other characters like Lyney and Freminet. However, players might have to wish many times to get the desired character.

Like all other wishing banners, the new one also costs 160 Primogems. Each of these banners has a slight chance of getting the featured characters. Thus, players might have to buy bulks of these to get Lynette in their arsenal. We suggest you buy ten wishing event banners with 1600 Primogems to increase the chances of getting the desired character.

Best Lynette builds in Genshin Impact

Artifacts

Vermillion Hereafter (4 pieces): Lynette gets an overall increase in attack damage by 18%. After using an Elemental Brust, the character receives a Nascent Light effect, which increases the attack stats by 8% for a duration of 16 seconds. Moreover, when her health decreases, Lynette receives a boost in damage by 10%. This bonus can be stacked four times and occurs every 0.8 seconds.

Desert Pavilion Chronicles (4 pieces): This setup increases the Anemo damage stat boost by 15%. Additionally, the normal speed of the character also increases by 10% after hitting a character with a normal attack. When dealing with a plunge attack, the speed of the character increases by 40% for a 15 seconds duration.

Desert Pavilion Chronicles (2 pieces) + Vermillion Hereafter (2 pieces): Players can enjoy an increase in the Anemo Damage bonus of 15% while having an overall 18% boost on attack stats.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (2 pieces) + Vermillion Hereafter (2 pieces): Get a total of 36% increase in attack stats when using both these artifacts together.

Desert Pavilion Chronicles (2 pieces) + Viridescent Venerer (2 pieces): When using both these artifacts together, Lynette gets a total of 30% boost in Anemo damage, which improves her Elemental abilities.

Weapons

Key of Khaj-Nisut – Five Star

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is featured with Epitome Wishing Banner, which makes it a rare find. This sword increases the HP of its user by 20% and grants other effects. As soon as an opponent is hit by Elemental Skill, players are granted the Grand Hymn effect for 20 seconds. This status effect bestows players with an Elemental Mastery increase of 0.12% of maximum HP. Moreover, it can be stacked three times and occurs every 0.3 seconds.

When in the squad, nearby teammates get an increased Elemental Mastery increase by 0.2% of Lynette’s full HP for a total of 20 seconds. This effect can be refreshed before the third stack expires.

Primordial Jade Cutter – Five Star

The Primordial Jade Cutter can only be acquired through limited event banners and not with any other standard banners. This sword can increase the HP stats of the character by 20-40% while providing other boosts. Lynette can get an attack bonus of 1.2-2.4% of her total HP and deal critical damage.

Freedom-Sworn – Five Star

Increases the damage of attacks by 10-20% when the wielder is carrying the weapon primarily. It also triggers a Sigil of Rebellion, which can happen every 0.5 seconds. When this stat bonus has two stacks, it grants “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” for a duration of 12 seconds.

When this is incurred, all attack damage is increased by 16-32% and also increases attack stats by 20-40%. However, players will face a 20-second cooldown after this effect is activated.

Wolf-Fang – Four Star

The newly added sword can be found as a part of the Genshin Impact 4.0 event banner and fits well with the female sword wielder. This increases the Elemental Skill and Brust damage by 16%, with an additional critical hit rate of 2% after landing a hit on the opponent.

The said stats triggers every 0.1 seconds and can be stacked four times. Each effect boost is counted separately, and players will get a 10-second cooldown.

Favonius Sword – Four Star

Favonius sword can be acquired from any type of wishing banner, except for the Beginner’s wishing banner. This sword grants Lynette with 60-100% chance of getting one Elemental Orb, which can regenerate 6 Energy Points to the swordswoman at every 6-12 seconds interval.

Anemo Elemental is pretty adaptable when it comes to pairing up with other characters. Thus, Lynette is great for teaming with almost anyone. However, only a few are good enough to fit well with the character.

For great pairing with Cyro, Pyro, Electro, and Hydro Elemental, here are our picks for the best rosters to pick when playing the new character:

Lynette + Yelan + Xingqui + Lyney

Lynette + Bennett + Childe + Xiangling

Lynette + Kokomi + Shenhe + Ayaka

Lynette was born on February 2, and players can expect a special event on this date to get exclusive rewards. While no official information has been shared about her height, she is expected to be 5’5” feet of 165 centimeters. As for her Zodiac sign, she is an Aquarius like her brother.

Ascension is an important procedure for increasing the level of Lynette in Genshin Impact, and this requires a lot of materials. To get Vayuda Turquoise Silver Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones, players have to fight world bosses like Anemo Hypostasis, Setekh Wenut, and more. Upon defeating them, players will get these items easily with a few extra goodies.

Lumidouce Bell is an important requirement that can be found around the lands of Fontaine if explored thoroughly. To get the Artificed Spare Clockwork Component: Coppelias, players have to defeat the Icewind Suite: Coppelia, which can be found in the region of Fontaine. Lastly, to the Gears, players have to defeat any Clockwork Meka enemy. With all that said, the following are the requirements for leveling up Lynette in Genshin Impact:

Ascension Level 1: 20,000 Mora + 1 Vayuda Turquoise Silver + 3 Lumidouce Bell + 3 Meshing Gear

Ascension Level 2: 40,000 Mora + 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment + 2 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component: Coppelia + 10 Lumidouce Bell + 15 Meshing Gear

Ascension Level 3: 60,000 Mora + 6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment + 4 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component: Coppelia + 20 Lumidouce Bell + 12 Mechanical Spur Gear

Ascension Level 4: 80,000 Mora + 3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk + 8 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component: Coppelia + 30 Lumidouce Bell + 18 Mechanical Spur Gear

Ascension Level 5: 100,000 Mora + 6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk + 12 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component: Coppelia + 45 Lumidouce Bell + 12 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Ascension Level 6: 120,000 Mora + 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone + 20 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component: Coppelia + 60 Lumidouce Bell + 24 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Talent material requirement

In order to increase the potential of Lynette, her talent needs some investment as well. Here is the full requirement of items needed to completely level up her talents:

1,652,500 Mora

6 Meshing Gear

22 Mechanical Spur Gear

31 Artificed Dynamic Gear

3 Teachings of Order

21 Guide to Order

38 Philosophies of Order

6 Everamber

1 Crown of Insight

Lynette Constellation system explained

A Cold Blade Like a Shadow: When Lynette’s Enigmatic Feint Thrusts lands on her opponents with Shadowsign, a wind vortex is summoned to pull nearby enemies in one position.

Endless Mysteries: After summoning Bogglecat Box through her Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift, a fired Vivid shot is followed by another for free.

Cognition-Inverting Gaze: The level is increased for Lynette’s Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift by 3. This can be done to a maximum of 15 levels.

Tacit Coordination: Increase Enigmatic Feint charges of the character by one unit.

Obscuring Ambiguity: The level of Enigmatic Feint is increased by 3, which can be leveled up to a maximum of 15.

Watchful Eye: Lynette gains an Anemo Infusion after using Enigmatic Feint and an additional 20% Anemo damage bonus for 6 seconds.

It is to be noted that all the above upgrades require Lynette’s Stella Fortuna, which can only be acquired through her wishing banner. Thus, caution is suggested when upgrading her constellations.

You’ve reached the conclusion of this Lynette build and other required information to improve her abilities. If you wish to get more Genshin Impact build guides and other helpful content, do give us a follow! However, if you wish to read more similar content now, you can visit our main hub by clicking here.