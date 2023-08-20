Genshin Impact Lyney guide: Builds, Ascension materials, and more

Lyney is the latest Genshin Impact character who arrived with the Fontaine update that introduces a new underwater explorable area. With Pyro as his main elemental, the five-star bow user is a master in his arts in the RPG title.

Lyney, the magician from Fontaine, joins the Pyro faction in Genshin Impact and has his own set of powerful abilities. Enemies who are weak against the Pyro character will surely surrender in front of him.

As a five-star rated character, people might think Lyney is enough to handle enemies on his own. However, that’s not the case. A good roster can bring out the best in the new character. Thus, we will provide all you need to know about the latest addition to the game.

Contents

Genshin Impact Lyney guide: Everything to learn about her

Best Lyney builds in Genshin Impact Artifacts Weapons

Team Recommendations

Age of Lyney in Genshin Impact

Ascension materials required to level-up Lyney

Talent material requirement

Lyney Constellation system explained

Lyney is known as Fontaine’s Great Magician, who is skilled in his mystic arts. He is usually accompanied by Lynette, his sister, who supports the Great Magician’s tricks on stage. Both are masters in their own ways. However, her sister lets him take the spotlight as she is introverted in nature.

While being skilled in his arts, Lyney is down to earth as a person. In the lands of Fontaine, he is known to be easygoing and friendly when compared to their siblings. As for his arts of Magic, he learned it all alongside Lynette from Cesar during their younger days.

Basic details

Model type: Medium Male

Constellation: Felis Fuscus

Namecard: Lyney: Pretense

Release date: August 16, 2023

How to obtain

Lyney is available with Genshin Impact 4.0 update with the featured limited banned. While the banner will feature all kinds of items other than the character itself, players might have to wish multiple times to unlock Lyney.

Each wish can be purchased for 160 Primogems, to increase the chances of getting Lyney, it is best to buy a set of 10 at the price of 1600 Primogems. Also, keep in mind if you miss the chance to grab the character from the limited banner, you have you wait for a rerun.

Best Lyney builds in Genshin Impact

Artifacts

Retracing Bolide (4 pieces): Increase the Shiled Strenth of Lyney by 35% and gains an extra 50% Normal and Charged Attack Damage.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (4 pieces): Increases the overall damage of each projectile shot from the bow by 18%. Additionally, when casting an Elemental Skill, 15 Energy POints from the character are converted for a 50% increase in Attack Damage for 10 seconds.

Echoes of an Offering (4 pieces): Lyney’s base attack potential is increased by 18%. When attacking an opponent with normal force, there is a 36% chance to trigger Valley Rite. This stat boost increases Normal Attack damage by 70% and goes away 0.5 seconds after being used. If the Valley of Rite stat bonus doesn’t transpire, it increases each attack by 20% and occurs every 0.2 seconds.

Crimson Witch of Flames (4 pieces): Every Pyro Attack done by Lyney is increased by 15%, which is permanent. Using these four pieces increases the Overloaded and Burning damage stats by 40% as well. It also increases Vapoprize and Melt damage by 15%.

Crimson Witch of Flames (2 pieces) + Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (2 pieces): This stat gives Lyney an increased Pyro stat boost of 15% and a base damage boost of 18%.

Weapons

Thundering Pulse – Five Star

Thundering Pulse is a five-star rarity bow that can only be acquired through a weapon banner in Genshin Impact. This weapon grants the holder with increased attack damage stats between 20-40% and might grant a Thunder Emblem boost.

The Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack damage by 12-40%. Moreover, this also stacks over three times in certain scenarios, and each stack duration is calculated separately.

Polar Star – Five Star

The five-star bow is usually available through Weapon Event Wishes, which has frequent reruns. This bow increases Elemental Skill and Burst Damage between 12-24% overall. Players also receive Ashen Nightstar stat for 12 seconds, which increases damage boost.

This boost ranges between 10-48% and can be stacked over four times. Additionally, this boost applies to all attacks and is counted independently.

Aqua Simulacra – Five Star

Aqua Simulacra is a five-star bow that can only be acquired through the Epitome Invocation weapon banner. This weapon increases the health of its user by 16-32% when surrounded by enemies. It also increases the damage dealt by 20% while having multiple foes around.

Rust – Four Star

The four-star bow can be acquired through Standard Wishing Banner expect for Beginner’s Wish. The Rust bow has a rapid-firing potential and increases damage by 40-80%. However, it decreases aimed shot damage by 8-12% which might be a disadvantage for Lyney.

Slingshot – Three Star

Slingshot is a standard bow with a three-star rating and be found easily. During aiming for normal attacking, the damage is increased between 36-60%. However, if a shot lands 0.3 seconds later, it decreases the damage by 10%.

Team Recommendation

Lyney is great during ranged battles and is very powerful with Pyro Elemental powers. However, since only ranged potential won’t be enough when going around, it is best to have a mixed roster. However, not any kind of roster will do the trick, and only a supported set of characters is needed.

When using a character with Pyro Elemental as the main, it is best to take characters with Anemo and Hydro. Thus, we have put together all the best-supported ones for the newly added character:

Lyney + Yelan + Xingqiu + Lynette

Lyney + Bennett + Fischl + Beidou

Lyney’s birthdate in Genshin Impact

The magician from Fontaine is born on February 2, according to the lore added with the latest update. Players can expect a special event on this date and get rewarded with various items.

At this moment, his height is unknown, however, from his model, it can be estimated that he is 5’6”, which is roughly 167 centimeters. As for his Zodiac sign, it is Aquarius, and his uniqueness shows with his mastery of magic.

Every Ascension Material required to level up Lyney

It is important to power up Lyney, and doing so requires Ascension Materials. We are here to help you find all the required items for each level up. First off, Agnidus Agate Silver Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones are needed. To get these items, you have to defeat Pyro Regisvine and Pyro Hypostasis bosses that can be found near Liyue and Kannazuka Island. Moreover, you can also receive rare and other items that might be hard to find.

Rainbow Roses are new collectible items that can only be found in Fontaine. They are found abundantly near the southern part of the newly added area and also at the center of the landmass. Emperor’s Resolution can be found only by defeating the Emperor of Fire and Iron, which is marked on the map of Fontaine. With all that said, here are all the materials required to level up Lyney in Genshin Impact:

Ascension Level 1: 20,000 Mora + 1 Agnidus Agate Silver + 3 Rainbow Rose + 3 Recruit’s Insignia

Ascension Level 2: 40,000 Mora + 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment + 2 Emperor’s Resolution + 10 Rainbow Rose + 15 Recruit’s Insignia

Ascension Level 3: 60,000 Mora + 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment + 4 Emperor’s Resolution + 20 Rainbow Rose + 12 Sergeant’s Insignia

Ascension Level 4: 80,000 Mora + 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk + 8 Emperor’s Resolution + 30 Rainbow Rose + 18 Sergeant’s Insignia

Ascension Level 5: 100,000 Mora + 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk + 12 Emperor’s Resolution + 45 Rainbow Rose + 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Ascension Level 6: 120,000 Mora + 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone + 20 Emperor’s Resolution + 60 Rainbow Rose + 24 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Talent material requirement

Talents also play a huge role in leveling Lyney, although they are leveled up separately. Here’s the full list of items required to level up the character:

1,652,500 Mora

6 Recruit’s Insignia

22 Sergeant’s Insignia

31 Lieutenant’s Insignia

3 Teachings of Equity

21 Guide to Equity

38 Philosophies of Equity

6 Primordial Greenbloom

1 Crown of Insight

Lyney Constellation system explained

Whimsical Wonder: Lyney can summon 2 Grin-Malkin Hats at once, shooting Prop Arrows. Moreover, it also grants him one extra stack of Prop Surplus, which occurs every 15 seconds.

Loquacious Cajoling: When on the field, Lyney gets one stack of Crisp Focus which happens every 2 seconds. It also increases critical damage by 20% and can stack up for a total of three times. However, this effect wears off as soon as he leaves the field.

Prestidigitation: This increases the Card Force Translocation by three levels. This can be leveled up by a total of 15 levels.

Well-Versed, Well-Rehearsed: Once enemies get hit by one of his attacks, the opponent’s Pyro Resistance is decreased by 20% for a total of 6 seconds.

To Pierce Enigmas: This increases the level of Wondrous Trick: Mirable Parade by 3. This can also be increased to a maximum of 15 in total.

Guarded Smile: After firing a Prop Arrow, Lyney gains a Pyrotechnic Strike: Reprised that deals 80% of the ability’s damage. Moreover, the attack is set off as a charged attack damage.

To upgrade each of these constellations, Lyney requires Stella Fortuna, which can only be gained through event banners. Since these items are rare in nature, they should be spent with caution.

That concludes all you need to know about Lyney’s build and other important information to improve your Fontaine experience. If you’re in search of more Genshin Impact updates, guides, or other content surrounding the Gacha title, give us a follow. However, if you are willing to check similar content now, click here.