Hideo Kojima addresses his “Dream for a Game,” as he celebrates the release of Death Stranding Director’s Cut on the iPhone 15 Pro series

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is out now for the iPhone 15 Pro Series and the game is getting a fantastic reception online. The Death Stranding series already has plans for a sequel and Hideo Kojima, the director commemorated this incredible feat through a post on X. Kojima also pointed out how you can play it anytime and anywhere which aligns itself with “his personal dream for a game.”

For many years, we creators have been working together with evolving technology in pursuit of “The Dream Game.”

On the other hand, there is the “Dream for a Game”, that is being able to play (or continue playing) games anytime, anywhere. This “Dream for a Game” is finally… pic.twitter.com/WTF5gv1TOc — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 31, 2024

According to Kojima, game directors like himself have long pursued the idea of a perfect game. They want the best graphics, flawless performance, engaging gameplay, and a gripping story, all of which should come together to make the game stand out from the crowd. However, while it is arguably impossible to succeed in such a pursuit, for Kojima, the dream for a game is for players to play the title anywhere and everywhere. Incidentally, the renowned game director feels like he has managed to pull that off with the release of Death Stranding on the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Which Apple Devices will support Death Stranding Director’s Cut?

The Death Stranding Director’s Cut will support any iPhone, iPad, or Mac with the M Series Chip. This includes the new generation Macbooks as well as several models of iPads. Meanwhile, on the more portable side of things, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is completely playable on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max as they contain the powerful A17 chip. Interestingly, Death Stranding’s success on Apple devices has also made users wonder if a Vision Pro VR release is in the works for the game.

Can we expect Death Stranding Director’s Cut to support Apple Vision in the near future?

Currently, there is no confirmation of the game making it to Apple Vision Pro, but we might get an announcement in the future since Death Stranding is already compatible with several Apple devices. Moreover, while Kojima rarely talks about technology, he seemed quite intent on sharing details about the Vision Pro suggesting that he might be crafting something for it down the line. At the same time, fans have also been requesting Kojima to incorporate the Apple Vision Pro into the game for an unreal VR experience. Thus, even though we can do nothing but wait to see if the game comes to the Apple Vision Pro, we will surely keep you informed about all future updates.