Hideo Kojima Reposted an Old Death Stranding 2 Post on Twitter, Hinting at a Trailer Reveal at the Sony State of Play.

Death Stranding 2 is undoubtedly the most-anticipated title in the gaming community, as fans are eagerly waiting for legendary game designer Hideo Kojima’s next masterpiece. Moreover, this game is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2019-released walking sim. Recently, there has been a hint from Kojima about a possible new trailer.

Kojima is no stranger to the gaming industry, as he is one of the most celebrated game designers. He is the mastermind behind the renowned Metal Gear series and other revolutionary games like Snatcher and Policenauts. He is currently working on the Death Stranding sequel and the upcoming survival horror OD.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RinoTheBouncer/status/1751788056829735264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 60-year-old Japanese is quite active on social media, especially X (formerly known as Twitter). He actively shares posts related to his projects or the movies he watched. Recently, Kojima reposted his post from December 2022, which featured a Deatch Standing trailer.

Kojima is known for sharing random posts related to his games, which are often Death Stranding screenshots. However, the Japanese game director sharing his tweet came out around a very interesting time. The timing correlates with rumors of Sony showcasing a Death Stranding 2 trailer at the upcoming Stae of Play.

When would Sony host the State of Play?

State of Play is a promotional event hosted by Sony to promote their upcoming PlayStation projects. Lately, there are rumors of the Japanese giants planning to host 2024’s first State of Play on January 31. Moreover, the X user Rino, who is known for sharing news and updates related to video games, claimed this upcoming event would be focusing on Death Stranding 2.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RinoTheBouncer/status/1751735008887193960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Aside from Kojima’s next masterpiece, the rumored PlayStation promotional event would also highlight some other upcoming titles. Fans could expect new trailers or announcements related to Silent Hill 2, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin, Sonic The Hedgehog/Shadow, and Judas. Also, we could find out more about the PlayStation 5 version of Until Dawn and the much-awaited Metro Exodus sequel.

We advise fans to take this news about State of Play with some grain of salt, as rumors can often turn out to be false. So, they are advised to wait for Sony to officially announce anything related to this promotional event. Moreover, we would keep fans updated with the Death Stranding 2 and State of Play.