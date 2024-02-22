Did Hidetaka Miyazaki Confirm a Bloodborne Remake for the PlayStation 6?

The PlayStation 4 classic Bloodborne remains one of the most beloved action RPGs. A lot of fans want a remake of this title for the PlayStation 5. It isn’t a strange request, given the ongoing trend to remake classics for the latest consoles. However, even though FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki recently hinted at such a possibility, it might be for the PlayStation 6.

Eurogamer recently questioned Miyazaki about remaking their 2014 masterpiece. To this, the 49-year-old game designer thanked the title’s devoted fanbase for remaining so consistent about their request for a remake. He also claimed he was quite interested in remaking Bloodborne since the new console would allow him a lot more creative freedom without being hampered by technological constraints.

“I think having new hardware is definitely a part of what gives these remakes value. Things you weren’t able to achieve on previous generations of hardware, ways you weren’t able to render specific expressions – [new hardware] sometimes makes it possible.”

Miyazaki’s statement could be a hint that Bloodborne Remake might be released on PlayStation 6. After all, the current Sony console is no longer considered “new hardware.” Moreover, there are reports of the PS5 entering the latter stage of its life cycle. Interestingly, if FromSoftware pulls off something like this, it won’t be surprising as they have skipped a console generation and remade the PlayStation 3 title Demon’s Soul for PlayStation 5.

What we could expect to see in a Bloodborne Remake?

When talking about remaking a classic for a new console generation, fans would definetly want better graphics. Along with the realistic graphics, it should have 60 to 120 FPS for a smooth experience. Moreover, a lot of gamers use 4K screens for gaming, so 4K support should be a must for the remake.

When Bloodborne released back in 2015, it received some criticism for shutters and frame skips, which ruined the entire experience. Hence, fans would undoubtedly want the remake to run bug and glitch-free since it will have new hardware to take advantage of.

Finally, fans would love to get new content for the remake. FromSoftware could add new quests to explore or even release a DLC. Although these sound like a dream come true, fans should take the news with a grain of salt because rumors can often be wrong. So, only time can tell if From Software will go ahead with their plans of a Bloodborne remake.