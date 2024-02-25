Hidetaka Miyazaki Elden Ring: Will FromSoftware President Step Away From Directing Future Souls Games?

FromSoftware has recently unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. The sneak peek at the new additional content has created a lot of buzz among fans. However, this could be the last venture for Hidetaka Miyazaki as a director for a Souls-like game.

The X user Rino, who is well-known for reporting news and rumors related to the gaming industry, shared a surprising update about the creator of Elden Ring. The 49-year-old would possibly move away from directing any Souls game in the future. However, Miyazaki or FromSoftware has yet to make a public announcement on the matter.

If this rumor turns out to be true, the upcoming Elden Ring DLC could be the last Souls project by Miyazaki. It just hypes up the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC even more. However, players might have to wait quite a few months for the upcoming DLC, as it will hit the shelves on June 21, 2024.

Hidetaka Miyazaki’s sudden announcement takes fans by surprise

Miyazaki is a well-known name in the gaming industry. He is not only the president of FromSoftware but also a genius game designer-director. He was propelled to the spotlight after releasing Demon’s Soul in 2008. This game revolutionized the gaming scene and gave birth to the Souls-like genre of video games.

The Japanese game director later made more games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, which are the spiritual successors of Demon’s Soul. So, the latest rumor of him possibly not directing the future Souls titles has surprised the fans.

Fans can’t believe the rumor and want Miyazaki to continue his wonderful work. Meanwhile, some have accepted it but are hoping for the Dark Souls creator to develop at least one more Souls title. Miyazaki not directing future Souls games also makes everyone wonder who will continue his legacy, especially when he recently hinted at a possible sequel to Elden Ring.

We would suggest fans take this article with some grain of salt, as rumors can often be false. They should look forward to receiving an official announcement related to Miyazaki’s future game directorial ventures. Nevertheless, we will continue updating fans about the Japanese game director’s decision and any future Souls titles he might be involved in.