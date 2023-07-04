Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Livestream: Special Program date, time, and redeem codes

HoYoverse has announced the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Livestream. The live broadcast is going to give players a glimpse of all the additions that will be seen in the upcoming update. Players will get to know about the events, character additions, and more.

The much-awaited update has also been given a theme. The “Even Immortality Ends” update will show the arrival of Blade and Kafka, two of the most sought-after characters in the game now.

Players will also get to see what new 4-star characters that will be added to the game. In addition to this, players will be given three codes during the live stream and players can redeem them to get Stellar Jades.

Here is everything we know so far about the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Livestream date and time for various regions

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/honkaistarrail/status/1675719134317883392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Honkai Star Rail announced the Special Program with a tweet and informed the players of the date and time for the same. The live stream commences on July 8 at 19:30 (UTC+8). Players can watch the live stream on Honkai Star Rail’s Twitch and the rerun for the same on their YouTube channel.

Here is the date and timing for various regions:

PST: 4:30

ET: 7:30

UTC: 11:30

CEST: 13:30

Aus Central Time: 21:00

IST: 17:00

JST: 20:30

Besides hosting the live stream, Honkai Star Rail is also choosing 50 random players who will get a $50 gift card to tweet out what they’re most excited about. The end date of this event giveaway is July 8, 12:00 (UTC+8).

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/honkaistarrail/status/1675719414011019264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If there is a change in the schedule of the live stream, Honkai Star Rail will inform the players beforehand on their Twitter handle.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Special Program redeem codes

During the live broadcast, players will be given three codes that are redeemable for 24 hours. Players will be able to get their hands on Stellar Jade. These are important to collect if players want to pull off the upcoming characters– Yukong, Kafka, or Blade. More characters will be introduced in the live stream.

The live redeem codes will be updated here once they are released.

Once players have collected all the redeem codes, they can use all of them only once to get the rewards. These rewards can be found in the in-game mail section. However, since the in-game mail gets deleted automatically, players should collect all the rewards within 30 days.

For all the latest news, updates, and leaks related to Honkai Star Rail, players can check out our page by clicking on this link.