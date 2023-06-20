Hook Honkai Star Rail Guide: Builds, Ascension materials & more

Hook in Honkai Star Rail is a 4-star Fire Destruction character. She can be mighty when used with the right build and team. Once her level increases, she becomes very lethal and is one of the most sought-after Fire characters after Asta. This Hook Honkai Star Rail guide will help players use her to her optimum potential.

While she might look small and cute, her most significant strength is dealing a lot of damage and breaking the enemy’s shield. She can also take down enemies with a powerful attack if their health is low.

Having her by your side is very advantageous when taking down the boss once her build is complete and is at maximum level. Players must use the best Light Cones and Relics to ensure she reaches those levels.

This guide will help players figure out the best Hook build in Honkai Star Rail and the Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities that complement her.

Hook Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Hook’s attacks might have cute names but are highly lethal regarding attacks and her ultimate. Not only can the attack be doubled down, but the damage can also be increased up to 240% in some cases. Here is a breakdown of her attacks, ultimate technique, and talents

Basic Attack: Hehe! Don’t Get Burned! – Single Attack

Deal 50% of Hook’s ATK as Fire DMG to a target enemy

Skill: Hey, Remember Hook? – Single Attack

Deal 120% of Hook’s ATK as Fire DMG to a target enemy. In addition, there’s a 100% base chance to inflict Burn for 2 turn(s). While Burned, enemies will take 25% of Hook’s ATK as Fire DMG at the start of each turn.

Ultimate: Boom! Here Comes the Fire! – Single Attack

Deal 240% of Hook’s ATK as Fire DMG to a target enemy. The next time Skill is used, it will also hit enemies adjacent to the target.

Talent: Ha! Oil to the Flames! – Passive

When attacking a target inflicted with Burn, deal an extra 50% of Hook’s ATK as Fire DMG and regenerate an extra 5 energy.

Technique: Ack! Look at this Mess!- Single Attack

When using a Technique to enter battle, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Burn on all enemies for 3 turn(s). While Burned, enemies will take 50% of Hook’s ATK as Fire DMG at the start of each turn.

Honkai Star Rail Hook’s Eidolons

Eidolons are a great addition to the damage Hook can inflict on her enemies. Her powers can be increased to an extended Level 6 with the help of her Eidolons. Given below are all the Eidolons and their levels.

Early to Bed, Early to Rise: Level 1– Hook’s Skill DMG is enhanced by 20%.

Happy Tummy, Happy Body: Level 2– The duration of the Burn status effect is extended by 1 turn.

Don’t be Picky, Nothing’s Icky: Level 3– Skill Increased by +2, up to a maximum of level 15, and Basic ATK increased by +1, up to a maximum of level 10.

It’s Okay to Not Know: Level 4– Upon triggering Hook’s Talent, there is a 100% Base chance to inflict Burn on all enemies adjacent to the primary target with the same multiplier as that of the Skill.

Let the Moles’ Deeds be Known: Level 5– Ultimate and Talent increased by +2, up to a maximum of level 15.

Always Ready to Punch and Kick: Level 6– Hook’s DMG against enemies inflicted by Burn is increased by 20%.

Hook Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

The most effective Light Cone for Hook is On the Fall of an Aeon. This Light Cone will increase the ATK by 8%-16% four times when the enemy is attacked. In addition, it can inflict a Weakness Break and enhance the damage by 12%-24% for two turns.

For the ones wondering how players can get this Light Cone, it can be obtained from Herta’s shop in the Simulated Universe. Unfortunately, this is the only way to get this Light Cone.

The Moles Welcome You is also the best 4-star Light Cone for her. This Light Cone adds to the power of the wearer. The power canned Mischievous will add to the Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate when used against the enemy. The damage can be increased by 12%-24%.

How to get Hook in Honkai Star Rail

Hook, for now, is an obtainable character. Players can obtain Hook in the following ways in Honkai Star Rail.

Departure Warp

Butterfly on Swordtip

Brilliant Fixation

Stellar Warp

Hook Stats & Ascension Materials

Players who want to increase the Hook’s potential and damage must upgrade her level. There is a substantial increase when she goes from Level 1 to Level 80. Given below are her stats and the considerable increase:

Level 1 Stats

HP: 182

ATK: 84

DEF: 49

Speed: 94

Level 80 Stats

HP: 1340

ATK: 617

DEF: 352

Speed: 94

Hook Ascension Materials

Given below are all the Ascension Materials that will be required to take Hook to level 80:

x24600 Credit

x16 Ancient Part

x15 Ancient Spindle

x10 Ancient Engine

x52 Endotherm Chitin

Best Relics for Hook in Honkai Star Rail

Firesmith of Lava-Forging is the best relic players can use for Hook in Honkai Star Rail. The stats of this set are as follows:

2 Set Effect – Increases Fire DMG by 10%.

4 Set Effect – Increases the wearer’s Skill MDG by 12%. After unleashing Ultimate, the wearer’s Fire DMG increases by 12% for the next attack.

The second relic that players can use is the Celestial Differentiator. Stats for it are given below:

2 Set Effect – Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 16%. When the wearer’s current CRIT DMG reaches 120% or higher after entering battle, their CRIT Rate increases by 60% until the end of their first attack.

Best Team Composition for Hook in Honkai Star Rail

Since Hook is a DPS unit, she has to have a team that revolves around helping her inflict increased damage on the enemies. One of the best team compositions for her could be Natasha, Tingyun, and Gepard.

In this combination, Natasha will be the primary healer, Tingyun will act as a buffer, and Gepard will become the tank. However, if you don’t have these characters, players can easily replace Tingyun with Bronya and Gepard with Fire Trailblazer.

Players who want to play two Fire elements on their team can add Asta to the party and remove one of the abovementioned characters. Ideally, this should not make much of a difference.

For now, this is all the information that is available for Hook. Check out our Honkai Star Rail hub for all the latest updates, leaks, and guides.