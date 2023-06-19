Honkai Star Rail daily login: Server reset time, rewards & more

Honkai Star Rail is one of the most engaging games in the market. With plenty of things to do in the game, the adventure starts from the get-go. The game’s servers refresh daily and give players honkai star rail daily login rewards. These daily resets are an engaging factor that makes people return to the game day after day.

A daily login gives people free rewards, and knowing when to log in and the servers’ daily reset time becomes crucial. Most of the time, these rewards come in the form of Stellar Jades that help people buy from the in-game shops. These could range from banner pulls to limited-time events.

In addition, once players reach a certain Trailblazer level, they will also participate in Daily Training, which gives them additional rewards.

Here is everything players need to know about the daily server reset time and dailies in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

Honkai Star Rail daily login time

Are there dailies in Honkai Star Rail?

Daily Missions and rewards

The Daily login starts at the original server’s 04:00 hours. For other time zones and servers, it will be a different time. Below are various time zones and the time the server and the daily rewards reset.

Asia: GMT +8

GMT +8 Europe: GMT +1

GMT +1 TW, HK, MO: GMT +8

GMT +8 America: GMT -5

Players can be assured that every time the server resets, players will get to see Daily Missions, rewards, and Stellar Jades. Regarding the dailies, the next section will detail everything players need to know about the Honkai Star Rail system.

Are there dailies in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail dailies are divided into Daily Missions and Daily Training. Players can finish the missions and get additional rewards. Daily Missions are the first ones to get reset at 04:00 server time. These Daily Missions can range from something as small as taking a picture in the Astral Express or defeating a certain number of enemies. Players can claim their rewards as soon as they complete the missions.

For players to start their Daily Training, they have to be at least Trailblaze level 11. When players finish the Hide and Seek quest, they will gain access to the Daily Training tab. In addition, this tab refreshes daily, like the daily and currently available missions.

To reach Trailblaze level 11, players must complete a few quests and missions. If players are to get that level quickly, they can finish the quests and then avoid battles that can be avoided. It is recommended that players should complete the daily missions and then go to daily training.

Login missions, Daily Missions, and rewards

Players will get a Warp ticket each day for ten login days. Players can collect these and pull characters from the Character event warp or Light Cones Warp. These will help players pull the latest character and their other upgrades.

The other missions are the daily missions. Players can complete these and get additional rewards. The daily tasks for today are mentioned below:

Complete 1 Daily Mission

Use Consumables 1 time

Enter combat by attacking the enemy’s weakness and win three times

Defeat a total of 20 enemies

Obtain victory in battle with support characters one time

Clear Calyx (Golden) 1 time(s)

As a reward, players will get Trailblazer EXP, Stellar Jade, Credit, and more as daily missions are achieved.

Players must remember that once the mission is completed, they can collect their reward, but the missions that are in progress will get carried forward to the next day until completed.

This is all for the Honkai Star Rail daily login and daily missions. Check out our Honkai Star Rail hub for all the latest updates, leaks, and guides.