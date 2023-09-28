All missions in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and how long it takes to beat (Image via DC Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest DLC Phantom Liberty released on September 26, 2023. This new expansion includes the addition of a new chapter to the main story which concludes the story of the main character, V.

Advertisement

The story of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty takes place in Dogtown, which is a sub-district of Pacifica in Night City. While the zone seems smaller compared to the full map of the game, it does have a great story to provide.

The latest expansion can be unlocked by paying a premium making many wonder if the DLC is worth the price. Well, if you are still on the fence and are wondering how long it might take to beat the expansion, we have done the research for you, and here’s what you should expect from Phantom Liberty.

Advertisement

How long does it take to finish Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

If you’re a player who wants to finish the story without exploration or any other activities, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty can be completed in 15-20 hours. However, players will not be able to complete all main missions in a single playthrough, as the DLC features a branching storyline that changes according to one’s choices.

Multiple playthroughs are required if you wish to complete everything the DLC has to offer. Alternatively, you can also make manual saves to take on different story paths and try out other missions. If you end up doing that, it might take around 30-40 hours to fully complete the story.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1707367941702836531?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, that time only includes the completion of story missions and not side quests. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has a total of 21 Side Jobs and Gigs to provide and finishing all of them takes up to 5-10 hours extra. So, if you want to finish the story in one playthrough alongside the side missions, expect a total time of 20-30 hours to finish the DLC.

After completion, you can also take after various activities around Dogtown. These objectives can be abundantly found in high criminal-prone areas. Some of these activities include getting airdrops, going to terminals that grant Relic Points, and robbing vehicles for El Captain. However, these activities do not take much time, and add only a few more hours of entertainment for players.

Advertisement

Full list of missions included with the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

If you are looking forward to the full completion of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with all missions, there are a total of 18 main quests. Other than that, there are 21 side missions and a total of 10 gigs to take on. The following are the names of each mission you can take on in the DLC:

Main missions:

As mentioned before, there are a total of 18 new missions included with the Phantom Liberty DLC. The story splits in halves after a certain point and we have marked them for you. Here are all the main missions you can take on:

Dog Eat Dog

Hole In The Sky

Spider And The Fly

Lucretia My Reflection

The Damned

Get It Together

You Know My Name

Birds With Broken Wings

I’ve Seen That Face Before Firestarter (The story will split after this mission)

The Killing Moon (Story Path 1)

Through Pain To Heaven (This mission only triggers if you make a choice in The Killing Moon)

Who Wants To Live Forever

Things Done Changed

Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos (Story Path 2)

Somewhat Damaged

Leave In Silence

Four Score And Seven

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Side missions:

These side missions are optional stories unrelated to the main quest. Here are all the side missions you can take on in the DLC:

Tomorrow Never Knows

No Easy Way Out

Balls To The Wall

Push It To The Limit

Money For Nothing

Dazed And Confused

Shot By Both Sides

Baby Let Me Take

You Dirty Second Hands

Money For Nothing

Just Another Story

Addicted To Chaos

Corpo Of The Month

New Person, Same Old Mistakes

The Show Must Go On

Voodoo Treasure

Go Your Own Way

Run This Town

One Way Or Another

Moving Heat

Hi Ho Silver Lining

Side Gigs:

The missions are optional as well, however, they do give out great rewards which might help in the DLC. Here is the list of 10 such gigs you can find around Dogtown:

Dogtown Saints

Prototype In The Scraper

Treating Symptoms

Waiting For Dodger

The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman

Two Wrongs Makes Us Right

Spy In The Jungle

Talent Academy

Heaviest Of Hearts

Roads To Redemption

That is all you need to know about how long it takes to finish Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and all the missions included.