How to unlock free Ezio Revelations outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Ezio Auditore is one of the most notable characters in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and one of his outfits is available in Mirage. While Hidden Ones are notable for their white robe, the inverse color profile with AC Revelations remains a favorite among many.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to older games in the franchise and pays tribute to previous successes through a reward system. Since Ezio Auditore is one of the most beloved protagonists in the entire franchise for his charisma and story, tribute was paid to him as well.

Revelations was the third game in the Ezio trilogy, featuring the protagonist in early 16th-century Constantinople. If you’re a fan of that outfit, fret not as we have put together a concise guide on how you can get it in the latest title.

Guide to claiming free Ezio Revelations outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest title in the AC franchise and takes place in the city of Baghdad. Due to its Arabic settings, Ubisoft added the outfit worn by Ezio in AC Revelations as the title was set during the reign of the Ottoman Empire.

If you’ve played the above-mentioned title above, you might feel like reliving the past in the new title. Thus, here are the steps on how you can claim the outfit and roam the world of 9th-century Baghdad:

Steps to claim it on PC:

Open Assassin’s Creed Mirage or Ubisoft Connect to access the rewards menu.

If you’re accessing from Ubisoft Connect App, open the AC Mirage game page and you will see the rewards section on the left side. Select the Ezio Revelations Costume and purchase it by using UBI Units.

If you have the game open, press Shift+F2 to open the overlay menu and click on the game logo. After clicking it you’ll be displayed with various options and click on the rewards button. There you’ll see the Ezio Revelations Costume and purchase it with UBI Units to get it in the game.

After claiming it, start or resume the game and open the open-world mode. After that press the I-button to open the Inventory menu. On the right-hand side, you’ll see COSTUME and equip the claimed outfit by selecting it from there.

Steps to claim the outfit on Consoles:

To claim the outfit on consoles like Xbox or PlayStation, you have to first open the game.

Once you enter the home screen, you will see an option saying Ubisoft Connect and select it. This will open the Ubisoft Connect overlay and display other game options within it.

Select the game icon and you’ll find a section saying Rewards open it and claim the desired outfit.

Go to the open world and access the Inventory by clicking on the Start or Option button on your controller. From there go to COSTUME and equip the Ezio Revelations Costume from there.

In this way, you can claim the iconic outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and explore the world to hunt foes. However, if you are lacking in UBI Units, here’s a short guide on how to get more points to unlock the outfit.

How to get UBI units for free in AC Mirage

Ubisoft has its own reward system for awarding players with exclusive items, the longer they play. This currency is called the UBI Unit and can be acquired for free with no monetary transactions. Moreover, these units can be spent on other Ubisoft titles as well and claim free rewards from there.

To get more UBI Units while playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you have to complete core or weekly challenges. You can see these challenges in the Ubisoft Connect App and complete them to get experience points. Upon leveling up your account you will get 10 Units which stack up after completing each level.

If you have zero points, you have to level up your account by eight tiers to get 80 UBI Units. By using these units completely you can claim the Ezio Revelations Costume in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and enjoy the game with that outfit.