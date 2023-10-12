How to unlock free classic Altair outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Altair Ibn-La’Ahad is the first-ever protagonist in the Assassin’s Creed franchise and laid the foundations for later games including Mirage. Due to his iconic presence in throughout franchises, fans are likely to try out the latest game in his robes which can be acquired for free.

Assassin’s Creed franchise has a history of adding previous outfits from the franchise and the trend continues with AC Mirage. The classic white robe fits perfectly with the early setting of the game and might be nostalgic for many as well.

The story of the first Assassin’s Creed game kicks off in Masyaf which has been showcased later on in AC Revelations as well. If you are feeling nostalgic and want to try out the outfit in the latest title, this is the perfect guide.

Guide to claiming the free classic Altair outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place in Baghdad and features the story of Basim, 300 years before Altair’s arrival. Since the Hidden Ones order found its way to Masyaf later on, the outfit of the first protagonist might feel weird. However, since the latest title features old gameplay mechanics, the nostalgic feeling of the first AC game might prevail.

If you’re a long-term fan of the stealth franchise, a dip in the past might feel refreshing for you. With that said, here’s how you can unlock the classic outfit worn by Altair in the latest title:

Steps to claim the classic outfit on PC:

First off, you have to open Assassin’s Creed Mirage or the Ubisoft Connect App on your system.

If you have the game open already, pause the title and access the Ubisoft Connect overlay by pressing Shift+F2 or from the pause menu. In the overlay, click on the game icon and you will be displayed with various options. Select the rewards option to open a sub-menu and you’ll find the Altair Costume for purchase with UBI Units.

Alternatively, you can open the rewards menu from the Ubisoft Connect App. To do that, open the game page and you’ll see the rewards option on the left. From there, select the Altair Costume and purchase it using UBI Units.

Once you’ve claimed the outfit, open the game and go to free roam. Then press on I-button on your keyboard to access the in-game Inventory. You’ll see the COSTUME menu on the right side and open it to equip the acquired outfit.

Steps to claim the classic outfit on Consoles:

If you’re claiming the outfit on consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, you’ve to first open the game.

On the home screen or pause menu, you’ll find an option saying Ubisoft Connect and open it. An overlay will pop up and you have to traverse it to access the Rewards menu.

On the left side, select the game icon and you’ll be displayed with menu options. From there, select the Rewards option and a new menu will open. Select the Altair Costume and purchase it with the required units.

After claiming, open the game to access the free roam, and open Inventory. To do so, simply press the Start or Option button on your controller and traverse the UI. After entering the Inventory menu, go to COSTUME, select the newly claimed outfit, and equip it.

This is how you can claim the Altair Costume for free in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and enjoy the game. In case you’re short on UBI Units, we’ve mentioned an easy procedure to get these points.

Guide to get free UBI Units in AC Mirage

If you’re starting your journey with your first Ubisoft game or don’t don’t know about UBI Units, here’s a short explainer. UBI Units are free points that can be acquired through playing games from Ubisoft and can not be purchased with any real-life currency. The point system is universal for all titles from the publishers and is used for unlocking free rewards.

In order to get these points, players have to keep playing the game and complete various weekly or core game challenges. Upon completion of each challenge, players are rewarded with experience points which levels up their account. On each level up, players get a total of 10 units which increases over time.

If you have zero UBI Units, you have to level up your account by six tiers to get a total of 60 points. Using those points, you can easily purchase the Altair Costume in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and use it in the title.