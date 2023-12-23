“However, Like Logan….Insomniac Is Resilient.” – Will Insomniac Continue to Develop Marvel’s Wolverine?

Despite facing a horrific ransomware attack that stole over 1.7 TB of sensitive data, Insomniac will continue working on Marvel’s Wolverine. The attack led to numerous early development clips, including a developer’s build being leaked all over the internet, and Insomniac was criticized for allegedly reusing assets from their Spider-Man franchise. However, the studio has since published a statement in which they insisted that even though the situation was distressing beyond belief, nothing could get them to back off the project.

In the statement, Insomniac initially expressed gratitude for the compassion and support their fans have shown lately before talking about how the ransomware attack affected the studio both logistically and emotionally. They acknowledged that the stolen data contained everything from sensitive documents to employee information and early development footage from Marvel’s Wolverine, but insisted they were working overnight to assess the damage. Furthermore, Insomniac also claimed they wanted fans to enjoy their games as the developers intended and that the leaked footage is nowhere near what they had planned for the full release.

Incidentally, many believed the attack was too rough on Insomniac, and the studio might even end up canceling the much-anticipated game. However, Insomniac proved to be much more “resilient” than that as they compared themselves to Logan in the statement and said, “The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.” The studio also confirmed that work on Marvel’s Wolverine will continue and asked fans to keep a lookout for official announcements, saying, “While we appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel’s Wolverine when the time is right.”

Insomniac’s statement didn’t reveal anything about Sony’s alleged budget cuts

The Insomniac ransomware attack was one of the worst ones in the history of gaming, and the hackers made off with 1.7 TB of data, which included sensitive employee information and documents detailing Sony’s exclusivity deal with Marvel. The leaks also revealed how Sony’s profits, by the end of March 2023, were barely half of what they earned the previous year. Quite naturally, this led to rumors of possible layoffs, and the news gained special significance when a leaked document showed how Sony planned extreme budget cuts, including a possible studio closure, to increase profits.

Nevertheless, despite Insomniac publishing a statement on the ransomware attack, they are yet to address rumors of mass layoffs in the wake of Spider-Man 2’s success. At the same time, both PlayStation Studios and Sony have yet to address the leaks, and their statement might shed some light on the internal issues at the company. Nevertheless, fans have nothing to fear, as Insomniac has highlighted their commitment to Marvel’s Wolverine, and we cannot wait to see what they come up with.