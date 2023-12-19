Fans Left Disappointed as Marvel’s Wolverine Leak Showed How Insomniac Are Seemingly Reusing Mechanics and Animatons From Their Spider-Man Games

A gameplay leak for Marvel’s Wolverine has recently surfaced online, but the reaction from the fans was quite surprising. Instead of being excited about it, they are quite disappointed in Insomniac Studios since the leak revealed that the developers were allegedly reusing the game mechanics and animations from the Spider-Man titles.

In the Spider-Man games, there were missions where players had to use the Spidey Sense to recreate a crime scene or follow a trail. A similar feature has been revealed in the latest Wolverine leak. The clawed mutant could be seen using his sharp sense of smell a scene from the past. If this wasn’t enough, Wolverine’s climbing animations were oddly similar to that of Spider-Man.

There is another leak that also showcased some early development gameplay footage from Wolverine. There might be a mission where Logan gets bulled by a boat similar to the Lizard Chase in Spider-Man 2. Moreover, the animation for the combat also seemed similar to Insomniac Games’ previous projects.

The fans shared their disappointment by saying the developers could have been more innovative with the upcoming Wolverine title. Some fans weren’t surprised by it, as the same team who developed the Spider-Man games are working on this upcoming Wolverine. Meanwhile, there is also a small section of fans who are confident in the developers, and believe the final product would be mind-blowing.

Everything we know about Marvel’s Wolverine so far

The upcoming Wolverine will have an open-world setting, with various locations for the clawed mutant to visit. The teaser hinted that Madripoor would be in the game, as Logan could be seen sitting in the infamous Princess Bar from the X-Men universe.

Despite the early gameplay leaks suggesting Wolverine has similar combat mechanics to Spider-Man, there are rumors it would have an M-rating. There would be a lot of gore and dismemberment in the combat system for this upcoming title. It makes sense as Logan uses his sharp Adamantium claws to tear down his enemies.

As for the game’s plot, Insomniac Games has created an original standalone plot with no connection to Marvel’s other projects. However, there would be many references from the comics and other Wolverine media. On top of it, there are rumors that the American developers have opted for an emotional narrative for this plot.

Although the leaks might seem disappointing at present, we urge fans to wait patiently till fall 2024 when the game is rumored to hit the shelves. Moreover, we will also keep you updated if anything new about Marvel’s Wolverine emerges.